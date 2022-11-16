Skip to main content

Clemson vs. Miami prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

How to watch Clemson vs. Miami on the Week 12 college football schedule
How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 19

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Point spread, betting lines, predictions

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: Clemson comes into the game as 19.5 point favorites to win, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 48 points

Moneyline: Clemson -1613, Miami +700

Where Miami is right now: Just a 5-5 team in Mario Cristobal's debut season that includes losses to Middle Tennessee State, and averaging 25.5 points per game, but coming off a big win over Georgia Tech and sitting at .500 in ACC play.

Where Clemson is right now: Still in the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings and hoping to stay at one loss while making a run for the ACC Championship with an outside chance at contending for a spot in the playoff as a potential one-loss conference champion.

FPI prediction: Clemson has the outstanding 90.7 percent chance to beat the Hurricanes, according to the Football Power Index computers, which predict winners by simulating a team's season 20,000 times using past scores.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Clemson will defeat Miami, 33-13, and cover the spread.

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. LSU
  7. USC
  8. Alabama
  9. Clemson
  10. Utah
  11. Penn State
  12. Oregon
  13. North Carolina
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Kansas State
  16. UCLA
  17. Washington
  18. Notre Dame
  19. Florida State
  20. UCF
  21. Tulane
  22. Oklahoma State
  23. Oregon State
  24. NC State
  25. Cincinnati

