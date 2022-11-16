Clemson vs. Miami prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 19

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Point spread, betting lines, predictions

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: Clemson comes into the game as 19.5 point favorites to win, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 48 points

Moneyline: Clemson -1613, Miami +700

Where Miami is right now: Just a 5-5 team in Mario Cristobal's debut season that includes losses to Middle Tennessee State, and averaging 25.5 points per game, but coming off a big win over Georgia Tech and sitting at .500 in ACC play.

Where Clemson is right now: Still in the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings and hoping to stay at one loss while making a run for the ACC Championship with an outside chance at contending for a spot in the playoff as a potential one-loss conference champion.

FPI prediction: Clemson has the outstanding 90.7 percent chance to beat the Hurricanes, according to the Football Power Index computers, which predict winners by simulating a team's season 20,000 times using past scores.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Clemson will defeat Miami, 33-13, and cover the spread.

