College football bowl schedule, picks today: How to watch, stream the games

The college football bowl schedule pushes forward in the days after Christmas with four games on TV today, all of which involve Power Five teams in action.

Duke faces off against UCF in the Military Bowl to start things off on Wednesday followed by an intriguing SEC vs. Big 12 matchup featuring a pair of 6-6 teams in the Liberty Bowl between Kansas and Arkansas.

Going bowling: College football bowl game schedule, scores for 2022

One of the rare non-ESPN bowl games kicks off in primetime as one-time Pac-12 contender Oregon and quarterback Bo Nix face off against North Carolina and quarterback phenom Drake Maye in the Holiday Bowl.

Another SEC vs. Big 12 bowl gets underway after dark as Ole Miss meets Texas Tech in the Lone Star State for this year's Texas Bowl.

Here's your detailed schedule for the bowl games on TV for Wednesday.

College football TV bowl schedule today

All times Eastern

Military Bowl

Duke vs. UCF

Wed., Dec. 28 | 2 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: Duke -3.5 (-110 | UCF +3.5 (-118) according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 61.5 points | Over -118 | Under -110

Moneyline: Duke -188 | UCF +138

FPI prediction: UCF has the 56.9 percent chance to win the game, compared with Duke at 43.1 percent, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that picks winners by simulating teams' seasons 20,000 times.

Score prediction: Team Rankings projects that Duke will defeat UCF by an estimated score of 32.7 to 28.1 (Duke -3.5, Under 61)

Liberty Bowl

Arkansas vs. Kansas

Wed., Dec. 28 | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: Arkansas -2.5 (-118) | Kansas +2.5 (+110) according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 69 points | Over -118 | Under -110

Moneyline: Arkansas -143 | Kansas +110

FPI prediction: Arkansas has the 58.2 percent chance to win the game, compared with underdog Kansas at 41.8 percent to win, according to the index projections.

Score prediction: Arkansas will defeat Kansas 35.0 to 33.8 according to the projections by Team Rankings (Kansas +2.5)

Holiday Bowl

North Carolina vs. Oregon

Wed., Dec. 28 | 8 p.m. | Fox

Point spread: Oregon -13 (-110) | North Carolina +13 (+370) according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 75 points | Over -110 | Under -118

Moneyline: Oregon -568 | North Carolina -370

FPI prediction: Oregon has the comfortable 69.5 percent chance to win the game, compared with North Carolina at 30.5 percent, according to the FPI computers.

Score prediction: Team Rankings forecasts that Oregon will defeat North Carolina by a projected score of 43.6 to 30.8

Texas Bowl

Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech

Wed., Dec. 28 | 9 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: Ole Miss -3.5 (-118) | Texas Tech +3.5 (+138) according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 71.5 points | Over -110 | Under -118

Moneyline: Ole Miss -188 | Texas Tech +138

FPI prediction: Ole Miss has the 62.1 percent chance to defeat Texas Tech, which has a 37.9 percent shot to pull off the upset, according to the latest projections.

Score prediction: Ole Miss will beat Texas Tech by a projected score of 37.3 to 33.0 (Ole Miss -3.5, Under 71.5)

