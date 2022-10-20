College football games on TV today: Week 8 schedule for Thursday night football

Thursday brings us the next step of the 2022 college football schedule as the Week 8 slate kicks off before the rest of the action on Saturday.

We have two games on TV tonight on the college side in addition to the weekly installment of Thursday Night Football from the NFL.

Here's your viewers' guide to all the football on TV today for Week 8.

Your Week 8 college football TV schedule

Virginia at Georgia Tech

Thurs., Oct. 20 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: Georgia Tech -3

FPI pick: Georgia Tech 56.5%

Virginia ATS: 1-5

Georgia Tech: 3-3

Virginia: That brilliant offense from last season is just a memory now as the Cavaliers are 122nd nationally with 17.8 points per game on average. Now this team is looking to avoid its first 0-4 start in the ACC since 2013. Brennan Armstrong is the nation's 68th ranked passer this fall and leads the conference with seven interceptions, and this offense ran for all of 6 yards its last time out.

Georgia Tech: There are questions about Tech quarterback Jeff Sims, who is dealing with a right leg injury. His absence would definitely hurt this team as he's also its second-leading rusher. GT is 2-1 in ACC games and has consecutive wins for the first time since 2018, also the last time it was above .500 more than one game into a season.

Troy at South Alabama

Thurs., Oct. 20 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Point spread: South Alabama -3

FPI pick: South Alabama 58.4%

Troy ATS: 5-2

South Alabama ATS: 4-2

Troy: This offense could use a jolt, ranking 125th nationally with 86.7 rushing yards per game, while it puts up 24.3 points each time out, 98th in college football. That's despite a respectable passing output of 312.7 yards in the air, good for 17th nationally: Gunnar Watson had a 74 yard TD pass to Tez Johnson in a close win over Texas State.

South Alabama: All of one point keeps the Jaguars from an undefeated record after a 32-31 loss at UCLA back in September, and it's coming off a thrilling win over UL Monroe in which quarterback Carter Bradley threw for over 400 yards on 33 attempts with 3 touchdown passes.

For those interested in the NFL side of things, this week's edition of Thursday Night Football comes to us from the desert.

TNF gets a bad rap sometimes for quality of teams and games, and the last two weeks have given fans plenty of ammunition to make that argument.

In the last two Thursday games, the four teams on the field have scored a combined 40 points. Yes, combined: Indy beat Denver 12-9 on Oct. 6 and Washington downed Chicago 12-7 last week.

What's in store this time?

Saints at Cardinals

Thurs., Oct. 20 | 8:15 p.m. | Prime

Point spread: Cardinals -2.5

FPI pick: Cardinals 61.9%

Saints ATS: 2-4

Cardinals ATS: 3-3

Saints: New Orleans has taken just 1 out of its last 5 games, but thanks to overall mediocre play in the NFC South is still just one game back behind Tampa and Atlanta, both 3-3. Watch how well the Saints can run the ball after going over 200 yards in each of their last two games. Plus, wide receiver Chris Olave should be back after missing one game with a concussion.

Cardinals: 0 for 3 at home this season, Arizona scored 17, 12, and 9 points in their previous three losses, but hope the return of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins can help things out. He sat the first 6 games on a PED violation, and the Cardinals also brought on wideout Robbie Anderson from Carolina after he got into a sideline beef with his coach there last week.

