College football games on TV today: Week 10 schedule for Friday night football

Week 10 of the college football schedule turns to Friday after three previous weekdays of action across the country, and today there are three more matchups, including two that pit Power 5 teams against each other on the same field.

We have one kickoff coming from the ACC in primetime, and another later game out of the Pac-12 with a newly-ranked team hoping to preserve its gains.

Here's your TV schedule for the football games on today.

Week 10 college football TV schedule for Friday

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

UMass at UConn

Fri., Nov. 4 | 7 p.m. | CBSSN

Point spread: UConn -15.5

FPI pick: UConn 82.6%

UMass (1-7). Don't expect a ton of offense if you're watching the Minutemen take the field this season. They rank dead last in FBS with 245.0 total yards per game as well as scoring just 12.1 points each time out. Put together, the team has exactly one touchdown pass this year. Ellis Merriweather is the lead back on the team with 324 yards, but quarterback Gino Campiotti is the team's top rusher overall with 380, is over 4 ypc, and has 2 of UMass' 7 rushing touchdowns.

UConn (4-5). Winning four games to this point, or any point, is a major step forward for this Huskies program and Jim Mora, Jr. has helped take the team in a better direction, including a statement win over Boston College last weekend. The four wins are the school's most since 2016, and it's allowed just 20 points at home while going 3-1 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium.

Duke at Boston College

Fri., Nov. 4 | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Point spread: Duke -9.5

FPI pick: Duke 75.3%

Duke (5-3, 2-2). The Blue Devils won just three games last season and already first-year head coach Mike Elko has almost doubled that number and is on the cusp of bowl eligibility. Duke quarterback Riley Leonard has been efficient throwing the ball, hitting 64% of his throws, third in the ACC, for 10 touchdowns. Watch how well Duke plays up front against a BC offensive line that has played eight different combinations so far this fall.

Boston College (2-6, 1-4). The Eagles are coming off their third straight loss and are just 2-8 in their last 10 outings, hoping to avoid what would be their first nine-loss season since 2015. Zay Flowers is BC's top offensive weapon, leading the team with 54 catches for 726 yards and six touchdown receptions.

No. 23 Oregon State at Washington

Fri., Nov. 4 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Point spread: Washington -4.5

FPI pick: Washington 60.7%

Oregon State (6-2, 3-2). Back in both rankings this week, the Beavers have a chance to make a statement in what is effectively an elimination game in the Pac-12 standings, and they'll do it without their starting quarterback once again. Ben Gulbranson steps in again for injured Chance Nolan after completing 62% of his throws with 5 TDs and 1 pick in three games as starter.

Washington (6-2, 3-2). That hot 4-0 start disintegrated with two straight losses to UCLA and Arizona State, allowing 40-plus points in both, but the Huskies rebounded with two straight wins over Arizona and Cal. Transfer quarterback Michael Penix has thrown for 300 yards in every game this season, but bad weather could force UW into developing a ground game that averages just under 129 yards per game.

