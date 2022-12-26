College football schedule, picks today: Bowl games on Monday

College football bowl season continues on the day after Christmas as the postseason finds one game to be played on the schedule today.

Early in the postseason, the Sun Belt and Mountain West have performed the best overall while the AAC and Conference USA have not played up to expectations.

But as the calendar moves after the Christmas holiday is when we'll start seeing the more prestigious teams in action in the more famous bowl games, culminating in the College Football Playoff and national championship.

Here's what you need to know about the bowl schedule today.

All times Eastern

Quick Lane Bowl

New Mexico St. vs. Bowling Green

Mon., Dec. 26 | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: Bowling Green comes into the game as narrow 3 point favorites against New Mexico State, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: The book set the over/under mark at 48.5 points for the game.

Moneyline: Bowling Green -161 | New Mexico State +125

Spread consensus pick: Bowling Green -3

FPI prediction: Bowling Green boasts the narrow 52.0 percent chance to win the game, compared with New Mexico State's 47.9 percent edge, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that picks winners by simulating teams' seasons 20,000 times.

College Football HQ prediction: Neither of these defenses is particularly great, but they do each have individual pieces who can get behind the line of scrimmage and create negative plays. That should keep the point total relatively low, but the Falcons have potential at quarterback in Matt McDonald, who hits almost 240 yards per game with a respectable 22/8 TD-INT ratio. The pick: Bowling Green wins 27-20 (BGSU -3, Under 48.5)

