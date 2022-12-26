Skip to main content

College football schedule, picks today: Bowl games on Monday

Your guide to the college football bowl games on the schedule today for Monday, the day after Christmas
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

College football bowl season continues on the day after Christmas as the postseason finds one game to be played on the schedule today.

Going bowling: College football bowl game schedule for 2022

Early in the postseason, the Sun Belt and Mountain West have performed the best overall while the AAC and Conference USA have not played up to expectations.

But as the calendar moves after the Christmas holiday is when we'll start seeing the more prestigious teams in action in the more famous bowl games, culminating in the College Football Playoff and national championship.

How it's going so far: College football bowl game tracker: Conference win/loss records

Here's what you need to know about the bowl schedule today.

College football schedule, picks today: Bowl games set for Monday

All times Eastern

Quick Lane Bowl
New Mexico St. vs. Bowling Green
Mon., Dec. 26 | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN
Streams live on fuboTV (Try for free)

Point spread: Bowling Green comes into the game as narrow 3 point favorites against New Mexico State, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: The book set the over/under mark at 48.5 points for the game.

Moneyline: Bowling Green -161 | New Mexico State +125

Spread consensus pick: Bowling Green -3

FPI prediction: Bowling Green boasts the narrow 52.0 percent chance to win the game, compared with New Mexico State's 47.9 percent edge, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that picks winners by simulating teams' seasons 20,000 times.

College Football HQ prediction: Neither of these defenses is particularly great, but they do each have individual pieces who can get behind the line of scrimmage and create negative plays. That should keep the point total relatively low, but the Falcons have potential at quarterback in Matt McDonald, who hits almost 240 yards per game with a respectable 22/8 TD-INT ratio. The pick: Bowling Green wins 27-20 (BGSU -3, Under 48.5)

How to watch and stream college football every season

fuboTV provides full, total, and live coverage of the top college football games on the NCAA schedule every season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others — all without cable, in addition to 100+ channels of live TV and thousands of hours of on-demand titles.

You can stream college football, the NFL, and other programming from any device, including your phone. There’s no contract, no hidden fees, and DVR is included.

>> Click here to watch college football for free on fuboTV

College Football Playoff rankings

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. TCU
  4. Ohio State
  5. Alabama
  6. Tennessee
  7. Clemson
  8. Utah
  9. Kansas State
  10. USC
  11. Penn State
  12. Washington
  13. Florida State
  14. Oregon State
  15. Oregon
  16. Tulane
  17. LSU
  18. UCLA
  19. South Carolina
  20. Texas
  21. Notre Dame
  22. Mississippi State
  23. NC State
  24. Troy
  25. UTSA

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Cincinnati Bearcats football
Schedules

College football schedule, picks today: Bowl games on Monday

By James Parks
Michigan Wolverines college football team
Picks

Michigan vs. TCU picks, predictions: College Football Playoff odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
college football ohio state buckeyes
Picks

Georgia vs. Ohio State picks, predictions: College Football Playoff odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
college football penn state large
Picks

Penn State vs. Utah picks, predictions: Rose Bowl odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
Clemson Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
Picks

Clemson vs. Tennessee picks, predictions: Orange Bowl odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
Kansas State Wildcats college football team schedule, rankings
Picks

Alabama vs. Kansas State picks, predictions: Sugar Bowl odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
USC Trojans college football team schedule, rankings
Picks

USC vs. Tulane picks, predictions: Cotton Bowl odds, spread, lines

By James Parks
LSU Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
Picks

LSU vs. Purdue picks, predictions: 2023 Citrus Bowl Game odds, spread, lines

By James Parks