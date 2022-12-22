College football today: Bowl game schedule for Thursday, Dec. 22

College football bowl season marches on as the schedule turns to Thursday and we inch closer towards Christmas and from there, to the College Football Playoff semifinals and the national championship game.

Early in the postseason, the Sun Belt and Mountain West have performed the best overall while the AAC and Conference USA have not played up to expectations.

But as the calendar moves closer to, and then after, Christmas is when we'll start seeing the more prestigious teams in action in the more famous bowl games, culminating in the College Football Playoff and national championship.

Here's what you need to know about the bowl schedule today.

College football schedule today

Armed Forces Bowl

Baylor vs. Air Force

Thurs., Dec. 22 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: Baylor comes into the game as narrow 3.5 point favorites against Air Force, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: The book set the over/under mark at 43 points for the game.

Moneyline: Baylor -188 | Air Force +138

FPI prediction: Baylor has the 69.0 percent chance to win the game outright, and Air Force the 31.0 percent shot at victory, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that picks winners by simulating teams' seasons 20,000 times.

Spread consensus pick: Baylor -3.5

Score prediction: Team Rankings projects that Baylor will defeat Air Force by an estimated score of 23.9 to 18.5 and win the Armed Forces Bowl.

Baylor (6-6). The former Big 12 champions from a year ago couldn't defend that title, losing their final three games, including a one-point loss to TCU. The Bears average 33.6 points per game and post almost 430 yards each time out on offense, and can run for nearly 195 yards on average.

Air Force (9-3). The top rushing team in college football this season, the Falcons average almost 331 yards on the ground per game, averaging almost four touchdowns on offense while allowing just over 13 points to opponents. The academy is also elite stopping the run, surrendering 99.8 yards per game.

