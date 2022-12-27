College football today: Bowl schedule, games on TV for Tuesday

The college football bowl schedule resumes this week in the days after Christmas with some Power Five teams in action today as the calendar turns to Tuesday.

Let's go bowling: College football bowl game schedule for 2022

Only one conference, the ACC, is perfect so far in bowl season, winning its first two games, while the Sun Belt and Mountain West are both above .500 so far.

Notably, the SEC is 0-2 so far, but it's early in the game yet and that conference's top teams are still waiting to get on the field in the more marquee New Year's Six bowl games and in the forthcoming College Football Playoff.

Schedule: Best non-CFP bowl games you should be watching

Here's what you need to know about the bowl schedule coming up for Tuesday.

College football bowl schedule today

All times Eastern

Camellia Bowl

Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo

Tues., Dec. 27 | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: Georgia Southern comes into the game as 4 point favorites against Buffalo, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: The book set the over/under mark at 67 points for the game.

Moneyline: Georgia Southern -200 | Buffalo +155

FPI prediction: Georgia Southern has the 56.8 percent chance to win the game, compared to Buffalo at 43.2 percent, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that picks winners by simulating teams' seasons 20,000 times.

Score prediction: Team Rankings projects that Georgia Southern will defeat Buffalo by an estimated score of 36.0 to 31.9.

First Responder Bowl

Memphis vs. Utah State

Tues., Dec. 27 | 3:15 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: Memphis comes in the 7 point favorites against Utah State, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 58.5 points

Moneyline: Memphis -333 | Utah State +220

FPI prediction: Memphis has the overwhelming 80.2 percent chance to win the game, according to the FPI computers, which give Utah State the outside 19.8 percent edge to pull off the upset.

Score prediction: Team Rankings estimates that Memphis will defeat Utah State by a projected score of 31.6 to 25.2

Birmingham Bowl

Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina

Tues., Dec. 27 | 6:45 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: East Carolina comes into the game as 7 point favorites against Coastal Carolina, according to SI Sportsbook.

Total: 65 points

Moneyline: East Carolina -333 | Coastal Carolina +220

FPI prediction: East Carolina has the 64.0 percent chance to win the game outright, compared to Coastal Carolina at 36.0 percent, according to the FPI estimates.

Score prediction: Team Rankings predicts that East Carolina will defeat Coastal Carolina by an estimated score of 35.3 to 27.5.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State

Tues., Dec. 27 | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: Wisconsin is the 3.5 point favorite against Oklahoma State, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 45.5 points

Moneyline: Wisconsin -188 | Oklahoma State +138

FPI prediction: Wisconsin has the 53.8 percent chance to win the game outright, while Oklahoma State has a 46.2 percent shot at the upset, according to the football index computers.

Score prediction: Team Rankings expects Wisconsin to defeat Oklahoma State by a projected score of 25.2 to 21.6.

