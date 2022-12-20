College football today: Bowl schedule for games on Tuesday

The college football bowl schedule marches on today with two games set to kick off on Tuesday as the postseason inches towards the national championship game.

There have been plenty of close games so far across the country, and some not so close games, as well, with the Mountain West and the Sun Belt emerging as two conferences that have performed well so far in the inter-league matchups.

In all, it's a very busy time of year for college football. In addition to the bowl season and playoff, we're also bearing down on the Early Signing Period on the football recruiting calendar, which begins on Dec. 21.

Here's your go-to schedule for all the NCAA football on today for Tues., Dec. 20.

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Potato Bowl

Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State

Tues., Dec. 20 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: San Jose State comes into the game as 3.5 point favorites against Eastern Michigan, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: The bookies at SI set the over/under mark at 52.5 points for the game.

Moneyline: San Jose State -200 | Eastern Michigan +145

FPI prediction: San Jose State has the 66.8 percent chance to win the game outright, compared to EMU at 33.2 percent, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that picks winners by simulating teams' seasons 20,000 times.

Score prediction: Team Rankings predicts that San Jose State will defeat Eastern Michigan by a projected score of 28.3 to 23.9 and win the Potato Bowl.

Eastern Michigan (8-4). The Eagles placed second in the division behind eventual MAC champion Toledo, posting 28.8 points per game while allowing 28.6 and averaging 360.4 yards per outing and surrendering 366.9 to opponents. EMU checks in at 4-0-1 against the spread in its last five games overall.

San Jose State (7-4). The Spartans finished third in their division in the Mountain West standings while scoring 27.5 points per game, losing two of their last three, and averaging just 92.5 rushing yards per outing. SJSU is 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games in the month of December.

Boca Raton Bowl

Toledo vs. Liberty

Tues., Dec. 20 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: Toledo checks into the game as 3.5 point favorites against Liberty, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: The book set the over.under mark at 53 points for the game.

Moneyline: Toledo -188 | Liberty +138

FPI prediction: Liberty has the slimmest of margins, a 50.1 percent chance to win the game, according to the index projections, compared to the 49.9 percent edge it's giving the MAC champion Rockets to win.

Score prediction: Team Rankings predicts that Toledo will defeat Liberty by a projected score of 27.8 to 24.3 to win the Boca Raton Bowl.

Toledo (8-5). The MAC champion Rockets are first in the conference in scoring offense and total defense, while finishing third in total offensive output and 9th nationally in pass defense efficiency.

Liberty (8-4). The Flames had a decent season with wins over BYU and Arkansas, and a one-point loss to Wake Forest, but lost its last three games, including to the likes of UConn and New Mexico State, and then lost coach Hugh Freeze to Auburn. Liberty plays a balanced offense, but also had the 4th most turnovers in college football this season.

