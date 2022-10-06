Florida vs. Missouri schedule, game time how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Week 6 college football schedule: Florida vs. Missouri

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 8

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPNU network

What you need to know

Missouri: Losses to Kansas State, a heartbreaker at Auburn in overtime, and a 4-pointer to Georgia have the Tigers kicking themselves over some real missed opportunities. Missouri has an interesting piece in quarterback Brady Cook, who hit on 20 of 32 throws against Georgia and can extend plays in and out of the pocket with his legs, too. And he has a legit threat in Luther Burden, the 5-star receiver who has been up and down but has breakout potential whenever he's on the field.

Florida: Anthony Richardson has taken an important step forward after not throwing a TD in his first three games before going off against Tennessee for 453 passing yards and two scores, and he's playing behind a strong enough line that isn't allowing a ton of interference in the backfield. Not to mention the Gators are 4th in the SEC at over 210 rushing yards per game.

According to AP top 25 poll

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Michigan

Clemson USC Oklahoma State Tennessee Ole Miss Penn State Utah Oregon Kentucky NC State Wake Forest BYU TCU UCLA Kansas Kansas State Washington Syracuse Mississippi State Cincinnati LSU

