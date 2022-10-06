Florida vs. Missouri schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Skip to main content

Florida vs. Missouri schedule, how to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 8

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPNU network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

What you need to know

Missouri: Losses to Kansas State, a heartbreaker at Auburn in overtime, and a 4-pointer to Georgia have the Tigers kicking themselves over some real missed opportunities. Missouri has an interesting piece in quarterback Brady Cook, who hit on 20 of 32 throws against Georgia and can extend plays in and out of the pocket with his legs, too. And he has a legit threat in Luther Burden, the 5-star receiver who has been up and down but has breakout potential whenever he's on the field.

Florida: Anthony Richardson has taken an important step forward after not throwing a TD in his first three games before going off against Tennessee for 453 passing yards and two scores, and he's playing behind a strong enough line that isn't allowing a ton of interference in the backfield. Not to mention the Gators are 4th in the SEC at over 210 rushing yards per game.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Tennessee
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Penn State
  11. Utah
  12. Oregon
  13. Kentucky
  14. NC State
  15. Wake Forest
  16. BYU
  17. TCU
  18. UCLA
  19. Kansas
  20. Kansas State
  21. Washington
  22. Syracuse
  23. Mississippi State
  24. Cincinnati
  25. LSU

