Skip to main content

Florida vs. USF football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

How to watch Florida vs. USF on the Week 3 college football schedule
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Florida vs. USF football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Florida vs. USF: Need to know

USF: Watch how the Bulls run the ball on the Gators' front line this week. The unit has played well, averaging almost 6 yards per carry and is over 300 total ground yards through 2 games. But 6 of its 8 rushing scores came in one game and Gerry Bohanon is yet to throw a TD for an offense that is barely good for 25% on third down.

Florida: We know the Gators can run the ball and play solid defense at the line of scrimmage. But the play of quarterback Anthony Richardson has been up and down. He hasn't passed for a TD and still lacks a reliable perimeter target to open up the downfield game. While UF's front seven locks down the Bulls backs and generally harasses Bohanon, Richardson should have ample time to more fully develop his connections in the deep field.

More from College Football HQ

Florida vs. USF football preview, prediction

AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 3

Florida vs. USF odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 3

Top 25 schedule, scores for college football Week 3 games

College football Week 3 expert picks, predictions by computer model

How to watch college football in 2022

fuboTV provides coverage for college football games this season from the major networks as well as the Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network and others.

Click here for your free fuboTV trial

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Florida Gators cheerleader at a recent SEC college football game.
Schedules

Florida vs. USF football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

By James Parks
Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed at a college football game in the Big Ten.
Schedules

Michigan State vs. Washington schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

By James Parks
nc state devin leary
Schedules

NC State vs. Texas Tech schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

By James Parks
cj stroud ohio state
Schedules

Ohio State vs. Toledo football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

By James Parks
How far can LSU go in the Top 25 college football rankings this season?
Schedules

LSU vs. Mississippi State schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

By James Parks
college football alabama bryce young
Schedules

Alabama vs. UL Monroe schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

By James Parks
sean clifford penn state
Schedules

Penn State vs. Auburn football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

By James Parks
Oregon football transfer quarterback Bo Nix will lead the Ducks' offense in the coming college football season.
Schedules

BYU vs. Oregon schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

By James Parks