Georgia vs. Kentucky prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

Georgia vs. Kentucky predictions, picks, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

How to watch Georgia vs. Kentucky on the Week 12 college football schedule with updated predictions
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers is one of the best receiving targets in college football this season.

Week 12 college football schedule: Georgia vs. Kentucky

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 19

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: CBS network

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Predictions, betting lines, point spread

Game lines courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: Georgia comes into the game as comfortable 22.5 point favorites to defeat Kentucky, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 49 points

Moneyline: Georgia -2500, Kentucky +1000

Where Kentucky is right now: Since starting the season 4-0, the Wildcats have dropped four of the last six, failing to score over 30 points in that time and coming off a home loss to Vanderbilt, which had lost 26 straight SEC games to that point. Back in the preseason, this seemed like an intriguing game that could give Georgia a late-season test. Now, UK is just trying to get back to .500 in conference play.

Where Georgia is right now: Looking like the consensus No. 1 team in college football after handling then-CFP No. 1 Tennessee in a dominant win and cruising to an SEC East title. Oddsmakers like the Bulldogs in their last two regular season games, and against LSU in Atlanta as the favorite to make the playoff without a loss, playing behind top-5 units both offensively and defensively as the most well-rounded team in the country.

FPI prediction: Georgia has the 93.0 percent chance to win the game outright, according to the Football Power Index computer that simulates teams' seasons 20,000 times to predict winners.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Georgia will defeat Kentucky, 37-16, but fail to cover the spread.

How to watch and stream college football this season

Georgia placed No. 1 in the top 25 college football rankings after winning the CFP National Championship.
