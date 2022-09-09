Iowa vs. Iowa State football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming

Skip to main content

Iowa vs. Iowa State football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info

How to watch Iowa vs. Iowa State on the Week 2 college football schedule
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Iowa vs. Iowa State football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info

Week 2 college football schedule: Iowa vs. Iowa State

Week 2 college football schedule: Iowa vs. Iowa State

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 10

Time: 4 p.m. Eastern

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Iowa State: Some solid early returns on the Cyclones' new offense, especially behind quarterback Hunter Dekkers, a northeast Iowa kid who knows this rivalry inside-out, and who is coming off debut in which he passed for 4 TDs and a shade under 300 yards. Add in back Jirehl Brock and receiver Xavier Hutchinson, and this could be the core of an exciting offense.

Iowa: Notwithstanding the now-infamous 7-3 win over South Dakota State, the Hawkeyes are coming in with a defensive unit that, from the line back to safety, can carry this team to Big Ten West contention. Leshon Williams is a promising fixture at RB1 and is playing behind a line that can get physical, but quarterback Spencer Petras hasn't exactly shown he's the answer here.

More from College Football HQ

Iowa vs. Iowa State football preview, prediction

College football Week 2 picks, predictions against the spread

Iowa State vs. Iowa odds, spread, lines: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

College football top 25 rankings, schedule: What's next in Week 2

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Baylor
  10. USC
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Florida
  13. Utah
  14. Michigan State
  15. Miami
  16. Arkansas
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. NC State
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Kentucky
  21. BYU
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Wake Forest
  24. Tennessee
  25. Houston

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

hunter dekkers iowa state football
Schedules

Iowa vs. Iowa State football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming

By James Parks
jaren hall byu football
Schedules

Baylor vs. BYU football schedule, how to watch, TV info, streaming

By James Parks
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis at a college football game in the SEC.
Schedules

Florida vs. Kentucky football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming info

By James Parks
georgia football brock bowers (1)
Schedules

Georgia vs. Samford football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming

By James Parks
pitt football kedon slovis
Schedules

Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming

By James Parks
college football arkansas large
Schedules

Arkansas vs. South Carolina football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming

By James Parks
Ohio State has been a regular feature of the college football Top 25 rankings in the playoff era.
Schedules

Ohio State vs. Arkansas State schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming

By James Parks
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson is arguably the single greatest player in college football, at any position.
Schedules

Alabama vs. Texas schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info

By James Parks