Iowa vs. Iowa State football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming

Iowa vs. Iowa State football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info
How to watch
When: Sat., Sept. 10
Time: 4 p.m. Eastern
TV: Big Ten Network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
What you need to know
Iowa State: Some solid early returns on the Cyclones' new offense, especially behind quarterback Hunter Dekkers, a northeast Iowa kid who knows this rivalry inside-out, and who is coming off debut in which he passed for 4 TDs and a shade under 300 yards. Add in back Jirehl Brock and receiver Xavier Hutchinson, and this could be the core of an exciting offense.
Iowa: Notwithstanding the now-infamous 7-3 win over South Dakota State, the Hawkeyes are coming in with a defensive unit that, from the line back to safety, can carry this team to Big Ten West contention. Leshon Williams is a promising fixture at RB1 and is playing behind a line that can get physical, but quarterback Spencer Petras hasn't exactly shown he's the answer here.
College football rankings
According to AP top 25 poll
