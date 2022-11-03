Michigan vs. Rutgers schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Week 10 college football schedule: Michigan vs. Rutgers

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 5

Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Game lines courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Point spread: Michigan comes in the comfortable 26 point favorites to defeat Rutgers on Saturday, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

O/U: The book set the over/under mark at 45 points for the matchup.

Moneyline: Michigan -5000, Rutgers +1400

FPI prediction: Michigan has the overwhelming 95.2 percent chance to beat the Scarlet Knights, according to the Football Power Index computer, which simulates games 20,000 times. Rutgers has the outside 4.8 percent shot to win.

What you need to know

Rankings reflect the College Football Playoff top 25 poll

No. 5 Michigan: Still perfect through eight games, the Wolverines are the Big Ten's second-best bet to win the conference title and qualify for the College Football Playoff behind one of college football's premier rushing attacks. Michigan has defeated seven of eight opponents by at least 13 points and six by 21 or more on the season.

Rutgers: The Knights have lost four of the last five games overall, not scoring more than 13 points in any of those matchups while allowing 121 points combined on defense in that span. Gavin Wimsatt left last week's 31-0 loss to Minnesota with an injury, and it's not known if the quarterback will be ready for this game. Moreover, lead back Samuel Brown is out for the season with a foot injury.

According to the CFP Selection Committee

Tennessee Ohio State Georgia Clemson Michigan Alabama TCU Oregon USC LSU Ole Miss UCLA Kansas State Utah Penn State Illinois North Carolina Oklahoma State Tulane Syracuse Wake Forest NC State Oregon State Texas UCF

