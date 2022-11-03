Skip to main content

Michigan vs. Rutgers schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

How to watch Michigan vs. Rutgers on the Week 10 college football schedule
How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 5

Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Game lines courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Point spread: Michigan comes in the comfortable 26 point favorites to defeat Rutgers on Saturday, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

O/U: The book set the over/under mark at 45 points for the matchup.

Moneyline: Michigan -5000, Rutgers +1400

FPI prediction: Michigan has the overwhelming 95.2 percent chance to beat the Scarlet Knights, according to the Football Power Index computer, which simulates games 20,000 times. Rutgers has the outside 4.8 percent shot to win.

What you need to know

Rankings reflect the College Football Playoff top 25 poll

No. 5 Michigan: Still perfect through eight games, the Wolverines are the Big Ten's second-best bet to win the conference title and qualify for the College Football Playoff behind one of college football's premier rushing attacks. Michigan has defeated seven of eight opponents by at least 13 points and six by 21 or more on the season. 

Rutgers: The Knights have lost four of the last five games overall, not scoring more than 13 points in any of those matchups while allowing 121 points combined on defense in that span. Gavin Wimsatt left last week's 31-0 loss to Minnesota with an injury, and it's not known if the quarterback will be ready for this game. Moreover, lead back Samuel Brown is out for the season with a foot injury.

College Football Playoff Rankings

According to the CFP Selection Committee

  1. Tennessee
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Michigan
  6. Alabama
  7. TCU
  8. Oregon
  9. USC
  10. LSU
  11. Ole Miss
  12. UCLA
  13. Kansas State
  14. Utah
  15. Penn State
  16. Illinois
  17. North Carolina
  18. Oklahoma State
  19. Tulane
  20. Syracuse
  21. Wake Forest
  22. NC State
  23. Oregon State
  24. Texas
  25. UCF

