Michigan vs. Michigan State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
How to watch
When: Sat., Oct. 29
Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
Odds, point spread, betting lines
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook
Line: Michigan -23
Michigan State ATS: 2-4-1
Michigan ATS: 4-3
Over/under: 55
Moneyline: MSU +1000, UM -2500
FPI pick: Michigan 90.2%
What you need to know
Michigan State: What a difference a year makes for the Spartans, who won 11 games a year ago thanks to a powerful rushing attack led by Kenneth Walker, but who seriously lack an identity on offense without him. MSU is just 1-3 in Big Ten games this year and dropped four of the last five overall, but owns a double-overtime victory over Wisconsin two weeks ago. This is still one of college football's worst pass defenses, allowing 269 yards per game.
No. 4 Michigan: The other contender in the Big Ten to make the College Football Playoff this season, Michigan is playing behind a dominant offensive line that's paving the way for a ferocious rushing attack that is top 10 nationally in yards and touchdowns scored. And it's coming off a statement rout over then-10th ranked Penn State. Lead back Blake Corum leads the NCAA in rushing yards and is 2nd in touchdowns.
