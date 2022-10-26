Michigan vs. Michigan State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Week 9 college football schedule: Michigan vs. Michigan State

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 29

Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Line: Michigan -23

Michigan State ATS: 2-4-1

Michigan ATS: 4-3

Over/under: 55

Moneyline: MSU +1000, UM -2500

FPI pick: Michigan 90.2%

What you need to know

Michigan State: What a difference a year makes for the Spartans, who won 11 games a year ago thanks to a powerful rushing attack led by Kenneth Walker, but who seriously lack an identity on offense without him. MSU is just 1-3 in Big Ten games this year and dropped four of the last five overall, but owns a double-overtime victory over Wisconsin two weeks ago. This is still one of college football's worst pass defenses, allowing 269 yards per game.

No. 4 Michigan: The other contender in the Big Ten to make the College Football Playoff this season, Michigan is playing behind a dominant offensive line that's paving the way for a ferocious rushing attack that is top 10 nationally in yards and touchdowns scored. And it's coming off a statement rout over then-10th ranked Penn State. Lead back Blake Corum leads the NCAA in rushing yards and is 2nd in touchdowns.

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia (31 1st-place votes)

2. Ohio State (18)

3. Tennessee (13)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson (1)

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. Oklahoma State

10. USC

T-10. Wake Forest

12. UCLA

13. Penn State

14. Utah

15. Ole Miss

16. Syracuse

17. Illinois

18. LSU

19. Kentucky

20. Cincinnati

21. North Carolina

22. Kansas State

23. Tulane

24. NC State

25. South Carolina

