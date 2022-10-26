Skip to main content

Michigan vs. Michigan State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

How to watch Michigan vs. Michigan State on the Week 9 college football schedule
Michigan vs. Michigan State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Michigan Wolverines college football team schedule, rankings

Week 9 college football schedule: Michigan vs. Michigan State

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 29

Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Line: Michigan -23

Michigan State ATS: 2-4-1

Michigan ATS: 4-3

Over/under: 55

Moneyline: MSU +1000, UM -2500

FPI pick: Michigan 90.2%

What you need to know

Michigan State: What a difference a year makes for the Spartans, who won 11 games a year ago thanks to a powerful rushing attack led by Kenneth Walker, but who seriously lack an identity on offense without him. MSU is just 1-3 in Big Ten games this year and dropped four of the last five overall, but owns a double-overtime victory over Wisconsin two weeks ago. This is still one of college football's worst pass defenses, allowing 269 yards per game.

No. 4 Michigan: The other contender in the Big Ten to make the College Football Playoff this season, Michigan is playing behind a dominant offensive line that's paving the way for a ferocious rushing attack that is top 10 nationally in yards and touchdowns scored. And it's coming off a statement rout over then-10th ranked Penn State. Lead back Blake Corum leads the NCAA in rushing yards and is 2nd in touchdowns.

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games on the 2022 schedule from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia (31 1st-place votes)
2. Ohio State (18)
3. Tennessee (13)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson (1)
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. Oklahoma State
10. USC
T-10. Wake Forest
12. UCLA
13. Penn State
14. Utah
15. Ole Miss
16. Syracuse
17. Illinois
18. LSU
19. Kentucky
20. Cincinnati
21. North Carolina
22. Kansas State
23. Tulane
24. NC State
25. South Carolina

