NC State vs. Florida State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

NC State vs. Florida State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, game time

Week 6 college football schedule: NC State vs. Florida State

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 8

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Florida State: Watch how quarterback Jordan Travis fares against the Wolfpack secondary. He is 8th nationally and 1st in the ACC with 9.7 yards per pass attempt on average and is completing passes for 14.77 yards per throw, most in the ACC and 10th in FBS. The Seminoles are 2nd in the ACC with 481.6 yards per game and are top 25 with 204 rushing yards per game.

No. 14 NC State: The Wolfpack is coming off a loss at Clemson, its first of the season, but have played well against FSU in recent years, winning four of the last five games and outscoring them 82-17 in the first quarter of the last 8 games total. Devin Leary is one of college football's premier quarterbacks, but he needs more help from the run game, and for his receivers to stop dropping so many passes, while this defense gets more pressure up front.

