NC State vs. Florida State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

NC State vs. Florida State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, game time
NC State vs. Florida State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, game time
How to watch
When: Sat., Oct. 8
Time: 8 p.m. Eastern
TV: ACC Network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule
What you need to know
Florida State: Watch how quarterback Jordan Travis fares against the Wolfpack secondary. He is 8th nationally and 1st in the ACC with 9.7 yards per pass attempt on average and is completing passes for 14.77 yards per throw, most in the ACC and 10th in FBS. The Seminoles are 2nd in the ACC with 481.6 yards per game and are top 25 with 204 rushing yards per game.
No. 14 NC State: The Wolfpack is coming off a loss at Clemson, its first of the season, but have played well against FSU in recent years, winning four of the last five games and outscoring them 82-17 in the first quarter of the last 8 games total. Devin Leary is one of college football's premier quarterbacks, but he needs more help from the run game, and for his receivers to stop dropping so many passes, while this defense gets more pressure up front.
More from College Football HQ at NC State vs. Florida State
NC State vs. Florida State picks, predictions: Week 6 college football odds, spread, lines
AP top 25 poll: Alabama overtakes Georgia in college football rankings
College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 6
Odds, point spreads, betting lines for college football's top games
College football Week 6 games you should watch
Week 6 college football expert picks, predictions
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 6
How to watch college football in the 2022 season
fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.
Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial
College football rankings
According to AP top 25 poll
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Clemson
- USC
- Oklahoma State
- Tennessee
- Ole Miss
- Penn State
- Utah
- Oregon
- Kentucky
- NC State
- Wake Forest
- BYU
- TCU
- UCLA
- Kansas
- Kansas State
- Washington
- Syracuse
- Mississippi State
- Cincinnati
- LSU