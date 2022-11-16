Skip to main content

Notre Dame vs. Boston College predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

How to watch Notre Dame vs. Boston College on the Week 12 college football schedule with updated predictions
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Notre Dame vs. Boston College predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

Notre Dame Fighting Irish college football team schedule, rankings

Week 12 college football schedule: Notre Dame vs. Boston College

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 19

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. CT

TV: NBC network

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Point spread, betting lines, predictions

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: Notre Dame comes into the matchup as 21 point favorites to win, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 44.5 points

Moneyline: Notre Dame -2000, Boston College +900

Where Boston College is right now: Not much has gone right for the Eagles this season, with just a 3-7 overall mark, averaging all of 62 rushing yards per game and 19.0 points per game, but coming off a statement win on the road against a ranked NC State team that's been tough to beat there.

Where Notre Dame is right now: After a shaky start to the Marcus Freeman era that included losses to Marshall and Stanford, the Fighting Irish have been on a tear, winning four straight games, including three against what were then the ACC's top outfits: North Carolina, Syracuse, and Clemson, two of which are playing each other for the ACC title and the last of which was ranked No. 4 at the time. Now ranked itself, Notre Dame can move to 9 wins by beating BC and then rival USC next weekend.

How to watch and stream college football this season

fuboTV provides full, total, and live coverage of the top college football games on the NCAA schedule every season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others — all without cable, in addition to 100+ channels of live TV and thousands of hours of on-demand titles.

You can stream college football, the NFL, and other programming from any device, including your phone. There’s no contract, no hidden fees, and DVR is included.

>> Click here to watch college football for free on fuboTV

More from College Football HQ

Notre Dame vs. Boston College odds, spread, lines: Week 12 college football picks, predictions by computer model

College Football Playoff rankings for Week 12: Who's in? Who's out?

Bowl predictions for College Football Playoff and New Year's Six games

Week 12 game picks, predictions by computer model

College football Week 12 picks, predictions against the spread

AP top 25 college football rankings updated for Week 12

ESPN announces top 25 college football rankings

College Football Playoff Rankings

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. LSU
  7. USC
  8. Alabama
  9. Clemson
  10. Utah
  11. Penn State
  12. Oregon
  13. North Carolina
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Kansas State
  16. UCLA
  17. Washington
  18. Notre Dame
  19. Florida State
  20. UCF
  21. Tulane
  22. Oklahoma State
  23. Oregon State
  24. NC State
  25. Cincinnati

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Notre Dame college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Notre Dame vs. Boston College predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Florida Gators college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Florida vs. Vanderbilt predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Georgia placed No. 1 in the top 25 college football rankings after winning the CFP National Championship.
Schedules

Georgia vs. Kentucky prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
baylor football blake shapen
Schedules

TCU vs. Baylor predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Michigan Wolverines college football team
Schedules

Michigan vs. Illinois predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
A traditional college football power, Nebraska has struggled to maintain its dominance in the 21st century.
News

College football coaching tracker: Who's out, who's in

By James Parks
college football
Schedules

Virginia cancels Coastal Carolina game after 3 Cavs players killed in shooting

By James Parks
Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams
Rankings

College Football Playoff rankings: Why Ohio State is ranked over Michigan

By James Parks