Notre Dame vs. Boston College predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

Week 12 college football schedule: Notre Dame vs. Boston College

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 19

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. CT

TV: NBC network

Point spread, betting lines, predictions

Point spread: Notre Dame comes into the matchup as 21 point favorites to win, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 44.5 points

Moneyline: Notre Dame -2000, Boston College +900

Where Boston College is right now: Not much has gone right for the Eagles this season, with just a 3-7 overall mark, averaging all of 62 rushing yards per game and 19.0 points per game, but coming off a statement win on the road against a ranked NC State team that's been tough to beat there.

Where Notre Dame is right now: After a shaky start to the Marcus Freeman era that included losses to Marshall and Stanford, the Fighting Irish have been on a tear, winning four straight games, including three against what were then the ACC's top outfits: North Carolina, Syracuse, and Clemson, two of which are playing each other for the ACC title and the last of which was ranked No. 4 at the time. Now ranked itself, Notre Dame can move to 9 wins by beating BC and then rival USC next weekend.

