Notre Dame vs. Navy prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

How to watch Notre Dame vs. Navy on the Week 11 college football schedule with updated predictions and game info
How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 12

Time: 12 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. CT

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: Notre Dame comes into the game as 14.5 point favorites to defeat Navy, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Over/under: 39.5 points

Moneyline: Notre Dame -901, Navy +500

FPI prediction: Notre Dame has the 91.1 percent chance to win the game outright, according to the Football Power Index computers that simulate teams' seasons 20,000 times to predict winners using previous scores and schedules.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Notre Dame will defeat Navy, 29-13, and cover the spread. Notre Dame -14.5

What you need to know

Notre Dame: It's been and up and down affair for Marcus Freeman in his first year on the job, including losses to Marshall and Stanford, but also statement wins against the ACC's best, including North Carolina on the road and at home to CFP No. 4 Clemson, and the Irish have won six of its last seven overall, moving to No. 20 in the recent College Football Playoff rankings.

Navy: The Midshipmen are playing their customary brand of football, ripping up almost 237 yards on the ground each game, but also pretty good against the run, holding opponents to 88.0 yards each week. Navy has lost four of the last six and come in at 3-6 overall and 7th in the AAC standings.

How to watch and stream college football this season

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games on the 2022 schedule from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

> Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

College Football Playoff Rankings

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. Oregon
  7. LSU
  8. USC
  9. Alabama
  10. Clemson
  11. Ole Miss
  12. UCLA
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. North Carolina
  16. NC State
  17. Tulane
  18. Texas
  19. Kansas State
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Illinois
  22. UCF
  23. Florida State
  24. Kentucky
  25. Washington

