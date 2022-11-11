Notre Dame vs. Navy prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

Week 11 college football schedule: Notre Dame vs. Navy

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 12

Time: 12 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. CT

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: Notre Dame comes into the game as 14.5 point favorites to defeat Navy, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Over/under: 39.5 points

Moneyline: Notre Dame -901, Navy +500

FPI prediction: Notre Dame has the 91.1 percent chance to win the game outright, according to the Football Power Index computers that simulate teams' seasons 20,000 times to predict winners using previous scores and schedules.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Notre Dame will defeat Navy, 29-13, and cover the spread. Notre Dame -14.5

Related: College football Week 11 picks: Score predictions for top games

What you need to know

Notre Dame: It's been and up and down affair for Marcus Freeman in his first year on the job, including losses to Marshall and Stanford, but also statement wins against the ACC's best, including North Carolina on the road and at home to CFP No. 4 Clemson, and the Irish have won six of its last seven overall, moving to No. 20 in the recent College Football Playoff rankings.

Navy: The Midshipmen are playing their customary brand of football, ripping up almost 237 yards on the ground each game, but also pretty good against the run, holding opponents to 88.0 yards each week. Navy has lost four of the last six and come in at 3-6 overall and 7th in the AAC standings.

