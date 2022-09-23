Notre Dame vs. North Carolina schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info, game time
How to watch
When: Sat., Sept. 24
Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
What you need to know
Notre Dame: Offense has been a consistent issue for the Irish, who only just won their first game under Marcus Freeman last week in very close fashion against unranked California. Drew Pyne is at quarterback, and while he has able targets like star tight end Michael Mayer, the unit still lacks an identity, but should have success against a Tar Heel secondary that has struggled. Pyne had 2 TDs a week ago in his 1st start and ND plays defense well enough, allowing 21.3 points per game and 351.7 yards each time out.
North Carolina: UNC has the chance to start 4-0 for the first time since 1997, when also under Mack Brown's management. Carolina has one of college football's top offenses, ranking 4th in FBS with 51.3 points per game, is 7th with a 56.4% 3rd down success rate, and 5th in total offense with 547.3 yards per game behind the expert play of quarterback Drake Maye, a 74% passer who's already to nearly 1,000 yards with 11 scores and 1 pick, aided by a group of athletic receivers who should pair well against the Irish perimeter defense.
College football rankings
According to AP top 25 poll
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Oklahoma
- USC
- Kentucky
- Oklahoma State
- Arkansas
- Tennessee
- NC State
- Utah
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- Baylor
- Washington
- BYU
- Florida
- Wake Forest
- Texas
- Texas A&M
- Pittsburgh
- Miami