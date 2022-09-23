Notre Dame vs. North Carolina schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

Skip to main content

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info, game time

How to watch Notre Dame and North Carolina on the Week 4 college football schedule on Saturday with TV and streaming info
Michael Mayer, one of the best tight ends in college football, powers the Notre Dame offense.

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 24

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

What you need to know

Notre Dame: Offense has been a consistent issue for the Irish, who only just won their first game under Marcus Freeman last week in very close fashion against unranked California. Drew Pyne is at quarterback, and while he has able targets like star tight end Michael Mayer, the unit still lacks an identity, but should have success against a Tar Heel secondary that has struggled. Pyne had 2 TDs a week ago in his 1st start and ND plays defense well enough, allowing 21.3 points per game and 351.7 yards each time out.

North Carolina: UNC has the chance to start 4-0 for the first time since 1997, when also under Mack Brown's management. Carolina has one of college football's top offenses, ranking 4th in FBS with 51.3 points per game, is 7th with a 56.4% 3rd down success rate, and 5th in total offense with 547.3 yards per game behind the expert play of quarterback Drake Maye, a 74% passer who's already to nearly 1,000 yards with 11 scores and 1 pick, aided by a group of athletic receivers who should pair well against the Irish perimeter defense.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Kentucky
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Arkansas
  11. Tennessee
  12. NC State
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. Oregon
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Baylor
  18. Washington
  19. BYU
  20. Florida
  21. Wake Forest
  22. Texas
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Miami

