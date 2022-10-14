Notre Dame vs. Stanford schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Week 7 college football schedule: Notre Dame vs. Stanford

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 15

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: NBC network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Stanford: It's been a rough time on the Farm these last few years. And this year, as the Cardinal comes in just 1-4 and off a brutal, close loss at home to Oregon State last weekend. But when you're Stanford, the endowment can afford paying the coach almost $9 million a year. For what, exactly? An offensive line that has allowed 4.0 sacks per game, 128th out of 131 in FBS, a defense that's allowed over 40 points in three of the four losses, 11 wins combined in the last 3.5 years, and no AP ranking since 2017.

Notre Dame: Things are starting to pick up for Marcus Freeman and the Irish after that 0-2 start, winning three straight, including a statement over ranked BYU last week in Vegas. Drew Pyne has performed admirably since stepping in for the injured Tyler Buchner at quarterback, ranking 7th nationally with a 72.5 percent completion mark and getting huge help from all-world tight end Michael Mayer (5 TDs this year) and a front seven combination that averages 3 sacks per game, top 20 nationally.

