Notre Dame vs. Syracuse schedule, game time, how to watch, TV, streaming

Week 9 college football schedule: Notre Dame vs. Syracuse

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 29

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Line: Syracuse -2.5

Notre Dame ATS: 3-4

Syracuse ATS: 6-1

Over/under: 48

Moneyline: ND +110, SYR -143

FPI pick: Syracuse 60.7%

What you need to know

Notre Dame: It's tough to get a line on the Fighting Irish this fall as first year coach Marcus Freeman finds his way through this schedule. Now at 4-3 with losses to Marshall and Stanford, Notre Dame has won four of its last five but has struggled to maintain consistency on offense, posting just 26.6 points per game behind an air attack good for just under 208 yards and a backfield responsible for 178 on the ground.

No. 16 Syracuse: For a while there, it looked like the Orange were about to take down Clemson on the road, forcing four takeaways with its top 10 ranked defense, before a second half comeback that dropped this team to 6-1 and behind the eight ball in the ACC title race. But there's still plenty of time to get into a quality bowl game.

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia (31 1st-place votes)

2. Ohio State (18)

3. Tennessee (13)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson (1)

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. Oklahoma State

10. USC

T-10. Wake Forest

12. UCLA

13. Penn State

14. Utah

15. Ole Miss

16. Syracuse

17. Illinois

18. LSU

19. Kentucky

20. Cincinnati

21. North Carolina

22. Kansas State

23. Tulane

24. NC State

25. South Carolina

