Notre Dame vs. Syracuse schedule, game time, how to watch, TV, streaming
How to watch
When: Sat., Oct. 29
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule
Odds, point spread, betting lines
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook
Line: Syracuse -2.5
Notre Dame ATS: 3-4
Syracuse ATS: 6-1
Over/under: 48
Moneyline: ND +110, SYR -143
FPI pick: Syracuse 60.7%
What you need to know
Notre Dame: It's tough to get a line on the Fighting Irish this fall as first year coach Marcus Freeman finds his way through this schedule. Now at 4-3 with losses to Marshall and Stanford, Notre Dame has won four of its last five but has struggled to maintain consistency on offense, posting just 26.6 points per game behind an air attack good for just under 208 yards and a backfield responsible for 178 on the ground.
No. 16 Syracuse: For a while there, it looked like the Orange were about to take down Clemson on the road, forcing four takeaways with its top 10 ranked defense, before a second half comeback that dropped this team to 6-1 and behind the eight ball in the ACC title race. But there's still plenty of time to get into a quality bowl game.
College football rankings
According to AP top 25 poll
1. Georgia (31 1st-place votes)
2. Ohio State (18)
3. Tennessee (13)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson (1)
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. Oklahoma State
10. USC
T-10. Wake Forest
12. UCLA
13. Penn State
14. Utah
15. Ole Miss
16. Syracuse
17. Illinois
18. LSU
19. Kentucky
20. Cincinnati
21. North Carolina
22. Kansas State
23. Tulane
24. NC State
25. South Carolina