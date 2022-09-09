Ohio State vs. Arkansas State schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming

Ohio State vs. Arkansas State football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming
How to watch
When: Sat., Sept. 10
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: Big Ten Network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
What you need to know
Arkansas State: Don't overlook ASU quarterback James Blackman, a former Florida State transfer, or Johnnie Lang, who ran for over 100 yards and a TD in the Red Wolves' opener. They could scratch together some longish drives that will bother the Buckeyes' defense, but there's no real danger of an upset here.
Ohio State: A chance to spread the ball around as lead receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is out with a hamstring issue, and for the Buckeyes to further develop their rushing attack after a solid late-game showing in last week's win over Notre Dame that included a 95 yard TD drive.
