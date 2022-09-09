Ohio State vs. Arkansas State schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming

Skip to main content

Ohio State vs. Arkansas State football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming

Ohio State has been a fixture in the College Football Playoff rankings since winning the first-ever CFP national title.

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 10

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Arkansas State: Don't overlook ASU quarterback James Blackman, a former Florida State transfer, or Johnnie Lang, who ran for over 100 yards and a TD in the Red Wolves' opener. They could scratch together some longish drives that will bother the Buckeyes' defense, but there's no real danger of an upset here.

Ohio State: A chance to spread the ball around as lead receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is out with a hamstring issue, and for the Buckeyes to further develop their rushing attack after a solid late-game showing in last week's win over Notre Dame that included a 95 yard TD drive.

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Baylor
  10. USC
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Florida
  13. Utah
  14. Michigan State
  15. Miami
  16. Arkansas
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. NC State
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Kentucky
  21. BYU
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Wake Forest
  24. Tennessee
  25. Houston

