Ohio State vs. Michigan State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

How to watch Ohio State vs. Michigan State on the Week 6 college football schedule
Ohio State Buckeyes college football team schedule, rankings

Week 6 college football schedule: Ohio State vs. Michigan State

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 8

Time: 4 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

What you need to know

Michigan State: Sparty was a shaky 2-0 going to Washington, but since then has dropped three in a row, scoring 20 combined points the last two weeks as the Big Ten schedule opened up. Key to those struggles is the continued issue in the secondary, college football's worst a year ago, today the 114th ranked unit in the country as it lines up against the Buckeyes' skill threats.

No. 3 Ohio State: Here comes the No. 3 total offense and the No. 1 scoring unit in college football, good for 523 yards per game and 48.8 points each time out, but now embarking on its first road trip of the season. CJ Stroud is already a Heisman finalist at quarterback and he's dealing to the best wide receiver room in the nation against MSU's confused pass coverage.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Tennessee
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Penn State
  11. Utah
  12. Oregon
  13. Kentucky
  14. NC State
  15. Wake Forest
  16. BYU
  17. TCU
  18. UCLA
  19. Kansas
  20. Kansas State
  21. Washington
  22. Syracuse
  23. Mississippi State
  24. Cincinnati
  25. LSU

