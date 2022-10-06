Ohio State vs. Michigan State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Week 6 college football schedule: Ohio State vs. Michigan State

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 8

Time: 4 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Michigan State: Sparty was a shaky 2-0 going to Washington, but since then has dropped three in a row, scoring 20 combined points the last two weeks as the Big Ten schedule opened up. Key to those struggles is the continued issue in the secondary, college football's worst a year ago, today the 114th ranked unit in the country as it lines up against the Buckeyes' skill threats.

No. 3 Ohio State: Here comes the No. 3 total offense and the No. 1 scoring unit in college football, good for 523 yards per game and 48.8 points each time out, but now embarking on its first road trip of the season. CJ Stroud is already a Heisman finalist at quarterback and he's dealing to the best wide receiver room in the nation against MSU's confused pass coverage.

According to AP top 25 poll

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Michigan

Clemson USC Oklahoma State Tennessee Ole Miss Penn State Utah Oregon Kentucky NC State Wake Forest BYU TCU UCLA Kansas Kansas State Washington Syracuse Mississippi State Cincinnati LSU

