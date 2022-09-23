Ohio State vs. Wisconsin schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

Skip to main content

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin football game schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

How to watch Ohio State and Wisconsin in the Big Ten opener on the Week 4 college football schedule on Saturday
Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba is arguably the best wide receiver in college football this season.

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 24

Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Wisconsin: Last season, this team finished with the No. 1 ranked total defense in college football, even ahead of Georgia. And while the Badgers had some turnover in the offseason, the unit is still very strong. Seven players have interceptions and the team is allowing under 80 rush yards and 170 pass yards per game. Braelon Allen is averaging 110 rushing yards himself and almost 7 ypc and running behind a superb line to test Ohio State's new-look front seven.

Ohio State: Last season, this offense was ranked No. 1 in college football. This season, too, through three games as the Buckeyes average a national-best 565.3 yards per game and 8.44 yards per play. And now with its cast of offensive skill threats all back healthy, OSU should be playing in top gear just in time to make a statement in the conference opener against one of the league's top D's. 

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Kentucky
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Arkansas
  11. Tennessee
  12. NC State
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. Oregon
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Baylor
  18. Washington
  19. BYU
  20. Florida
  21. Wake Forest
  22. Texas
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Miami

Ohio State has been a regular feature of the college football Top 25 rankings in the playoff era.
