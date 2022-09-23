Ohio State vs. Wisconsin schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin football game schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time
How to watch
When: Sat., Sept. 24
Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
What you need to know
Wisconsin: Last season, this team finished with the No. 1 ranked total defense in college football, even ahead of Georgia. And while the Badgers had some turnover in the offseason, the unit is still very strong. Seven players have interceptions and the team is allowing under 80 rush yards and 170 pass yards per game. Braelon Allen is averaging 110 rushing yards himself and almost 7 ypc and running behind a superb line to test Ohio State's new-look front seven.
Ohio State: Last season, this offense was ranked No. 1 in college football. This season, too, through three games as the Buckeyes average a national-best 565.3 yards per game and 8.44 yards per play. And now with its cast of offensive skill threats all back healthy, OSU should be playing in top gear just in time to make a statement in the conference opener against one of the league's top D's.
College football rankings
According to AP top 25 poll
