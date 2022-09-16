Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

Skip to main content

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

How to watch Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech on the Week 3 college football schedule
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Georgia Tech: Jeff Sims can be a mobile and dynamic piece at quarterback and has potentially great accuracy when he has time to throw the ball, but Tech's pass protection isn't exactly giving him that time. Watch how well GT's pursuit group at the line is able to stop the Rebels' skill targets on short and medium gainers. The unit already has 7 sacks and 15 TFLs while holding backs to around 3 ypc.

Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin is still yet to make a decision at quarterback, but so far USC transfer Jaxson Dart has the better numbers up to now with a 67% passing mark good for 8 ypa and the offense does get a little better push with him on the field. Ole Miss' has 2 backs almost at 200 yards already and racks up 6.2 yards per carry on the ground.

More from College Football HQ

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech football preview, prediction

GT vs. Ole Miss odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions

AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 3

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 3

Top 25 schedule, scores for college football Week 3 games

College football Week 3 expert picks, predictions by computer model

How to watch college football in 2022

fuboTV provides coverage for college football games this season from the major networks as well as the Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network and others.

Click here for your free fuboTV trial

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

jeff sims georgia tech football
Schedules

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

By James Parks
Michael Mayer, one of the best tight ends in college football, powers the Notre Dame offense.
Schedules

Notre Dame vs. Cal schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

By James Parks
Nebraska Cornhuskers football
Schedules

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

By James Parks
georgia football ladd mcconkey
Schedules

Georgia vs. South Carolina schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

By James Parks
Florida State Seminoles football
Schedules

College football games today: Your Week 3 schedule for Friday

By James Parks
usc trojans college football (1)
News

USC vs. Fresno State football preview, prediction

By James Parks
Florida Gators college football
News

Florida vs. USF football preview, prediction

By James Parks
alabama football jahmyr gibbs
News

Alabama vs. UL Monroe football preview, prediction

By James Parks