Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time
How to watch
When: Sat., Sept. 17
Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC network
Stream: fuboTV
What you need to know
Georgia Tech: Jeff Sims can be a mobile and dynamic piece at quarterback and has potentially great accuracy when he has time to throw the ball, but Tech's pass protection isn't exactly giving him that time. Watch how well GT's pursuit group at the line is able to stop the Rebels' skill targets on short and medium gainers. The unit already has 7 sacks and 15 TFLs while holding backs to around 3 ypc.
Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin is still yet to make a decision at quarterback, but so far USC transfer Jaxson Dart has the better numbers up to now with a 67% passing mark good for 8 ypa and the offense does get a little better push with him on the field. Ole Miss' has 2 backs almost at 200 yards already and racks up 6.2 yards per carry on the ground.
