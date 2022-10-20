Ole Miss vs. LSU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Week 8 college football schedule: Ole Miss vs. LSU

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 22

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. CT

TV: CBS network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

What you need to know

No. 7 Ole Miss: Perfect through seven games for the second time since 1962 - when it last won the national championship - the Rebels are 7-0 for the first time since 2014, when they lost the eighth game: at LSU. Few teams in college football are better at running the ball this season, as Ole Miss is 3rd nationally at nearly 272 rushing yards per game, and 3rd on third down, converting chances at 55.2 percent of the time. Now it has a chance to take another step in the SEC West chase with a date against Alabama coming soon.

LSU: It's been an up and down experience in Brian Kelly's maiden season at Death Valley, but the team is coming off a definite "up": beating rival Florida on the road with a strong performance from quarterback Jayden Daniels. He has 16 touchdowns on the year (10 passing, 6 rushing) and is completing 69.2 percent of his passes for 1,564 yards and just one pick, in addition to leading the team with 403 rushing yards.

LSU vs. Ole Miss picks, predictions: Week 8 college football odds, spread, lines

Ole Miss vs. LSU preview, prediction

AP top 25 poll: Vols moving up, USC and Alabama down in Week 8 rankings

College football picks: ESPN computer makes Week 8 predictions

Week 8 college football picks, predictions against the spread

Undefeated college football teams remaining this weekend

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 8

Betting lines, point spreads for college football's top Week 8 games

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Ohio State Tennessee Michigan Clemson Alabama Ole Miss TCU UCLA Oregon Oklahoma State USC Wake Forest Syracuse Utah Penn State Kansas State Illinois Kentucky Texas Cincinnati North Carolina NC State Mississippi State Tulane

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook