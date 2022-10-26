Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Week 9 college football schedule: Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 29

Time: 6:30 p.m. Central

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Line: Ole Miss -2

Ole Miss ATS: 3-5

Texas A&M ATS: 3-4

Over/under: 55

Moneyline: MISS -133, A&M +105

FPI pick: Ole Miss 57.8%

What you need to know

No. 15 Ole Miss: Those critics who questioned the Rebels' schedule may have had a point, especially given the team's occasional struggles against teams like Tulsa and Vanderbilt. But it was LSU that really proved the point, going on a 42-3 scoring run last week and beating Ole Miss, exposing this offense as very much still a work in progress, especially when it comes to throwing the ball. But still at 3-1 in SEC games, the Rebs are in the thick of the West Division fight with a date against Alabama coming up soon, too.

Texas A&M: What can you say about the Aggies? All that preseason hype crashed and burned some time ago as the team slid to a 3-4 overall record with a 1-3 mark in conference, a two-point win over Arkansas nearly a month ago. This offense is stick in the mud, posting 21.9 points per game and running for just 120 yards each week, dropping three straight, albeit in two close ones to Alabama (by 4) and South Carolina (by 6).

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia (31 1st-place votes)

2. Ohio State (18)

3. Tennessee (13)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson (1)

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. Oklahoma State

10. USC

T-10. Wake Forest

12. UCLA

13. Penn State

14. Utah

15. Ole Miss

16. Syracuse

17. Illinois

18. LSU

19. Kentucky

20. Cincinnati

21. North Carolina

22. Kansas State

23. Tulane

24. NC State

25. South Carolina

