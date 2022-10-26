Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
How to watch
When: Sat., Oct. 29
Time: 6:30 p.m. Central
TV: SEC Network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule
Odds, point spread, betting lines
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook
Line: Ole Miss -2
Ole Miss ATS: 3-5
Texas A&M ATS: 3-4
Over/under: 55
Moneyline: MISS -133, A&M +105
FPI pick: Ole Miss 57.8%
What you need to know
No. 15 Ole Miss: Those critics who questioned the Rebels' schedule may have had a point, especially given the team's occasional struggles against teams like Tulsa and Vanderbilt. But it was LSU that really proved the point, going on a 42-3 scoring run last week and beating Ole Miss, exposing this offense as very much still a work in progress, especially when it comes to throwing the ball. But still at 3-1 in SEC games, the Rebs are in the thick of the West Division fight with a date against Alabama coming up soon, too.
Texas A&M: What can you say about the Aggies? All that preseason hype crashed and burned some time ago as the team slid to a 3-4 overall record with a 1-3 mark in conference, a two-point win over Arkansas nearly a month ago. This offense is stick in the mud, posting 21.9 points per game and running for just 120 yards each week, dropping three straight, albeit in two close ones to Alabama (by 4) and South Carolina (by 6).
How to watch college football
fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games on the 2022 schedule from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.
> Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial
College football rankings
According to AP top 25 poll
1. Georgia (31 1st-place votes)
2. Ohio State (18)
3. Tennessee (13)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson (1)
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. Oklahoma State
10. USC
T-10. Wake Forest
12. UCLA
13. Penn State
14. Utah
15. Ole Miss
16. Syracuse
17. Illinois
18. LSU
19. Kentucky
20. Cincinnati
21. North Carolina
22. Kansas State
23. Tulane
24. NC State
25. South Carolina