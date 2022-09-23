Ole Miss vs. Tulsa schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

Week 4 college football schedule: Ole Miss vs. Tulsa

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 24

Time: 4 p.m. Eastern

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Tulsa: No team in college football is better at moving the ball in the air, led by quarterback Davis Brin, a 1,206 yard passer with 11 scores and 1 pick, averaging 413 passing yards per game. Brin averages nearly 400 yards per game throwing and is over 400 in 2 appearances, and scoring at least 35 points in the first 3 games for the first time since 2015. Keylon Stokes and JuanCarlos Santana combine for 7 of Tulsa's 12 rec TDs and together are good for about 20 ypc.

Ole Miss: The Rebels' run game gets a lot of attention, and rightly so: Zach Evans is 2nd in the SEC with 105.7 rushing yards per game, while Quinshon Judkins is right behind with 96.3 on average. Defensively, Ole Miss has allowed 13 total points through 3 games, is coming off a shutout on the road to Georgia Tech, and has held 8 opponents to 21 points or less dating back to last season, the best among Power 5 teams.

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson Oklahoma USC Kentucky Oklahoma State Arkansas Tennessee NC State Utah Penn State Oregon Ole Miss Baylor Washington BYU Florida Wake Forest Texas Texas A&M Pittsburgh Miami

