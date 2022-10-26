Oregon vs. Cal schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Oregon vs. Cal schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
How to watch
When: Sat., Oct. 29
Time: 12:30 p.m. Pacific
TV: FS1 network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule
Odds, point spread, betting lines
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook
Line: Oregon -17
Oregon ATS: 5-2
Cal ATS: 4-3
Over/under: 58
Moneyline: ORE -1000, CAL +550
FPI pick: Oregon 82.5%
What you need to know
No. 8 Oregon: Since getting cut in half by Georgia in the opener, the Ducks have dominated, winning six straight games, starting 4-0 in conference, beating two AP top 15 teams, and scoring over 40 points each time out. Oregon is on a mission to show it's not the team that started in Atlanta and winning the Pac-12 title in Dan Lanning's debut season would be a good start. Bo Nix has been on fire, throwing 17 touchdowns during the streak with just 1 pick and rushing for eight touchdowns.
California: Four of the last five have been losses, but most of them close: 7 to Notre Dame, 6 to Colorado, and 7 to Washington. Cal needs a shot in the arm offensively, running for just 119 yards per game and putting only 23.3 points on the board each time out, and has lost at least three straight Pac-12 games for the 14th straight season.
