Oregon vs. Cal schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Week 9 college football schedule: Oregon vs. Cal

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 29

Time: 12:30 p.m. Pacific

TV: FS1 network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Line: Oregon -17

Oregon ATS: 5-2

Cal ATS: 4-3

Over/under: 58

Moneyline: ORE -1000, CAL +550

FPI pick: Oregon 82.5%

What you need to know

No. 8 Oregon: Since getting cut in half by Georgia in the opener, the Ducks have dominated, winning six straight games, starting 4-0 in conference, beating two AP top 15 teams, and scoring over 40 points each time out. Oregon is on a mission to show it's not the team that started in Atlanta and winning the Pac-12 title in Dan Lanning's debut season would be a good start. Bo Nix has been on fire, throwing 17 touchdowns during the streak with just 1 pick and rushing for eight touchdowns.

California: Four of the last five have been losses, but most of them close: 7 to Notre Dame, 6 to Colorado, and 7 to Washington. Cal needs a shot in the arm offensively, running for just 119 yards per game and putting only 23.3 points on the board each time out, and has lost at least three straight Pac-12 games for the 14th straight season.

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia (31 1st-place votes)

2. Ohio State (18)

3. Tennessee (13)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson (1)

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. Oklahoma State

10. USC

T-10. Wake Forest

12. UCLA

13. Penn State

14. Utah

15. Ole Miss

16. Syracuse

17. Illinois

18. LSU

19. Kentucky

20. Cincinnati

21. North Carolina

22. Kansas State

23. Tulane

24. NC State

25. South Carolina

