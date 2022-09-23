Oregon vs. Washington State schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

Week 4 college football schedule: Oregon vs. Washington State

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 24

Time: 4 p.m. Eastern

TV: Fox network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What to watch

Oregon: Since getting cut in half by Georgia in the opener, the Ducks have rebounded very well offensively, scoring 111 points in the last 2, including a statement 41-20 win over a ranked BYU last weekend. Bo Nix hit on 13 of 18 passes in that game and Oregon ran for 234 yards, including the quarterback's 3 rushing scores. Overall, Nix has completed 80% of his throws the last 2 games with 10 TDs and no picks.

Washington State: Transfer quarterback Cameron Ward had 4 TD passes in a win over Colorado State last week and is tied for second in the Pac-12 so far with eight TD passes overall. But while the Cougars' offense gets a lot of the headlines, watch its D: the unit had 7 sacks and 2 takeaways last weekend and goes up against an Oregon front line that is one of 4 to not allow a sack this season.

