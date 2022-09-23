Skip to main content

Oregon vs. Washington State football game schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

How to watch Oregon and Washington State in the Pac-12 on the Week 4 college football schedule this Saturday
Oregon vs. Washington State schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

Oregon football transfer quarterback Bo Nix will lead the Ducks' offense in the coming college football season.

Week 4 college football schedule: Oregon vs. Washington State

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 24

Time: 4 p.m. Eastern

TV: Fox network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What to watch

Oregon: Since getting cut in half by Georgia in the opener, the Ducks have rebounded very well offensively, scoring 111 points in the last 2, including a statement 41-20 win over a ranked BYU last weekend. Bo Nix hit on 13 of 18 passes in that game and Oregon ran for 234 yards, including the quarterback's 3 rushing scores. Overall, Nix has completed 80% of his throws the last 2 games with 10 TDs and no picks. 

Washington State: Transfer quarterback Cameron Ward had 4 TD passes in a win over Colorado State last week and is tied for second in the Pac-12 so far with eight TD passes overall. But while the Cougars' offense gets a lot of the headlines, watch its D: the unit had 7 sacks and 2 takeaways last weekend and goes up against an Oregon front line that is one of 4 to not allow a sack this season.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Kentucky
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Arkansas
  11. Tennessee
  12. NC State
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. Oregon
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Baylor
  18. Washington
  19. BYU
  20. Florida
  21. Wake Forest
  22. Texas
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Miami

Oregon football transfer quarterback Bo Nix will lead the Ducks' offense in the coming college football season.
Schedules

Oregon vs. Washington State schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

