Oregon vs. Washington State odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions

A pair of West Coast rivals meet up in the Pac-12 opener as Oregon travels to Washington State in college football's Week 4 action on Saturday.

Oregon sits at 2-1 following a statement win over ranked BYU at home, while the Cougars come in at 3-0 with a win at a ranked Wisconsin.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Oregon vs. Washington State odds, spread, predictions

Week 4 college football schedule: Oregon vs. Washington State

The index is siding with Oregon this week, as the Ducks have the comfortable 72.4 percent chance to defeat Washington State on Saturday.

Wazzu has the 27.6 percent shot at upsetting the Ducks at home.

The oddsmakers favor a closer game, as Oregon comes in the 6.5 point favorites, according to SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 54 points for the matchup.

Oregon checks in at No. 20 in the computer's latest 131 college football rankings, an impressive jump of 12 spots after last week's win over BYU.

The index projects Oregon will win 8.6 games this season, with a 14.0 percent chance to win the Pac-12, currently the league's third-best mark.

FPI estimates that Oregon will be an average of 12.2 points better than the teams on its schedule, compared to Washington State's plus-1.5 point mark.

WSU is the No. 61 team on the index poll, itself coming off a major jump of 15 points from week to week. The computer projects the Cougars will win 6.3 games on the year and has a 71.7 percent chance to play in a bowl game.

AP top 25 voters moved Oregon to No. 15 in its updated Week 4 polling, up 10 spots from last week.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

