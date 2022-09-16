Penn State vs. Auburn football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time
How to watch
When: Sat., Sept. 17
Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: CBS network
What you need to know
Penn State: The offense is really coming together after a come-from-behind win at Purdue and a rout over Ohio last week. Nick Singleton is progressing well, going for 179 yards rushing last week, while 6th year Sean Clifford looks solid passing the ball downfield with talent at receiver like Mitchell Tinsley and a receiving corps that has 7 TDs through the air in 2 games. PSU's secondary looks good, too, allowing under 50% completion last week.
Auburn: Not much going on at quarterback just yet as T.J. Finley has struggled, but Auburn can move moderately well on the ground with almost 500 total yards, a 6.3 ypc average, and 8 scores. Watch how the Tigers play against the run: the unit held Penn State to under 3 ypc last year and brings back the core of that experience near the line. Bryan Harsin needs a statement win as he came into Year 2 already on the hot seat.
fuboTV provides coverage for college football games this season from the major networks as well as the Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network and others.
College football rankings
According to AP top 25 poll
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Oklahoma
- USC
- Oklahoma State
- Kentucky
- Arkansas
- Michigan State
- BYU
- Miami
- Utah
- Tennessee
- NC State
- Baylor
- Florida
- Wake Forest
- Ole Miss
- Texas
- Penn State
- Pittsburgh
- Texas A&M
- Oregon