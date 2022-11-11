Skip to main content

Penn State vs. Maryland predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

How to watch Penn State vs. Maryland on the Week 11 college football schedule with updated predictions and TV/streaming info.
Week 11 college football schedule: Penn State vs. Maryland

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 12

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: Fox network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: Penn State comes into the game as 10 point favorites to defeat Maryland on Saturday, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Over/under: 56.5 points

Moneyline: Penn State -400, Maryland +275

FPI prediction: Penn State has the 78.2 percent chance to win the game outright, compared with Maryland (21.8%), according to the Football Power Index computers that simulate teams' seasons 20,000 times to predict winners using previous scores and schedules.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Penn State will defeat Maryland, 33-20, and cover the spread. Penn State -10

What you need to know

Maryland: Taulia Tagovailoa put the ball in the air 57 times last time he faced the Nittany Lions and he's a legitimate threat placing the ball deep with accuracy and touch that can put the Terps offense into a rhythm fast. Roman Hemby is a powerful back who stands at 6-foot and 200 pounds good for over 6 yards per carry and scoring four times in the last three games.

Penn State: Going 0-2 against Ohio State and Michigan put the Nittany Lions' division hopes to bed, but this team is well in position to run the table and finish with 10 wins and a good New Year's bowl bid. Penn State can run the ball with success as Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen have both run for eight touchdowns.

