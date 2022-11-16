TCU vs. Baylor predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

Week 12 college football schedule: TCU vs. Baylor

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 19

Time: 11 a.m. Central

TV: Fox network

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Predictions, point spread, betting lines

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: TCU comes into the game as narrow 3 point favorites to beat Baylor, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 57.5 points

Moneyline: TCU -150, Baylor +115

Where TCU is right now: One of the last four undefeated teams in college football and currently one of the first four in after the new CFP rankings were unveiled, the Horned Frogs have already booked a trip to the Big 12 title game, but their place in the playoff is anything but certain. Win out, the TCU should be in, but there's almost no margin for error at this stage.

Where Baylor is right now: The defending Big 12 champions are on the outside looking in at the conference title race these days with a 6-4 record and coming off an ugly four-TD loss at home to Kansas State. But they're still third in the Big 12 with this game and the finale against Texas to make an important statement.

FPI prediction: TCU has the 51.3 percent chance to win the game outright, compared with Baylor at 48.7 percent, according to the Football Power Index computer that simulates teams' seasons 20,000 times to predict winners.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that TCU will win the game, 33-30, and stay undefeated.

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU Tennessee LSU USC Alabama Clemson Utah Penn State Oregon North Carolina Ole Miss Kansas State UCLA Washington Notre Dame Florida State UCF Tulane Oklahoma State Oregon State NC State Cincinnati

