TCU vs. Kansas schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
How to watch
When: Sat., Oct. 8
Time: 11 a.m. Central
TV: FS1 network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
What you need to know
TCU: What a performance from the Horned Frogs last week in an absolute rout over Oklahoma, piling up almost 700 total yards and ripping off one long touchdown after another, piling on 41 points in the first half alone. There's a skilled receiving group here that can test the perimeter in addition to an array of talented backs, not least Max Duggan, a dual threat quarterback who can extend plays and score a few himself with his legs.
Kansas: The surprise of the college football season, although maybe not so much to those who've been really watching what Lance Leipold has done with this program so far. Kansas is scoring almost 41 points per game and is racking up more than 220 yards on the ground each time out, with a dynamic piece at quarterback in Jalon Daniels. KU needed Iowa State to miss some field goals to stay undefeated last week.
