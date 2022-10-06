Skip to main content

TCU vs. Kansas schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

How to watch TCU vs. Kansas on the Week 6 college football schedule

TCU vs. Kansas schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Kansas Jayhawks college football team schedule, rankings

Week 6 college football schedule: TCU vs. Kansas

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 8

Time: 11 a.m. Central

TV: FS1 network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

What you need to know

TCU: What a performance from the Horned Frogs last week in an absolute rout over Oklahoma, piling up almost 700 total yards and ripping off one long touchdown after another, piling on 41 points in the first half alone. There's a skilled receiving group here that can test the perimeter in addition to an array of talented backs, not least Max Duggan, a dual threat quarterback who can extend plays and score a few himself with his legs.

Kansas: The surprise of the college football season, although maybe not so much to those who've been really watching what Lance Leipold has done with this program so far. Kansas is scoring almost 41 points per game and is racking up more than 220 yards on the ground each time out, with a dynamic piece at quarterback in Jalon Daniels. KU needed Iowa State to miss some field goals to stay undefeated last week.

More from College Football HQ from TCU vs. Kansas

TCU vs. Kansas picks, predictions: Week 6 college football odds, spread, lines

AP top 25 poll: Alabama overtakes Georgia in college football rankings

College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 6

Odds, point spreads, betting lines for college football's top games

College football Week 6 games you should watch

Week 6 college football expert picks, predictions

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 6

How to watch college football in the 2022 season

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Tennessee
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Penn State
  11. Utah
  12. Oregon
  13. Kentucky
  14. NC State
  15. Wake Forest
  16. BYU
  17. TCU
  18. UCLA
  19. Kansas
  20. Kansas State
  21. Washington
  22. Syracuse
  23. Mississippi State
  24. Cincinnati
  25. LSU

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

TCU Horned Frogs college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

TCU vs. Kansas schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
LSU Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

LSU vs. Tennessee schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Michigan Wolverines college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Michigan vs. Indiana schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
LSU Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

College football schedule: Top Week 6 games you should watch

By James Parks
Scenes before a college football game between teams in the Top 25 rankings in the SEC.
Schedules

College football schedule for 2022 season

By James Parks
Texas Longhorns college football team schedule, rankings
News

College football expert picks, prediction for biggest Week 6 games

By James Parks
ucf football
Schedules

College football games today: Your Week 5 schedule for Wednesday

By James Parks
georgia football
Rankings

College football national champions from 1869 to today

By James Parks