TCU vs. Kansas odds, spread, lines: Week 6 college football picks, predictions by computer model

Who knew that the most important game in the Big 12 this weekend would be in Lawrence? But that's where TCU and Kansas will meet in a battle of ranked teams in college football's Week 6 action on Saturday.

Both are undefeated - TCU through four games and KU through five - and meet in a huge battle that will help determine how the Big 12 race goes.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

TCU vs. Kansas odds, spread, predictions

The index is siding with the visitors, as TCU has the 68.0 percent chance to defeat Kansas on the road on Saturday.

That leaves KU the 32.0 percent shot to beat the Horned Frogs at home.

The oddsmakers tend to agree, but are expecting a closer game, as TCU comes in the 6 point favorites, according to the line at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 67.5 points for the matchup.

TCU checks in at No. 13 on the index's 131 college football rankings, a jump of 15 spots after last weekend's statement win over Oklahoma.

The computer projects TCU will win 8.9 games on the season with an 18.7 percent chance to win the Big 12, and is an estimated 13.1 points better on average than the teams on its schedule.

Kansas places No. 53 on the national FPI index despite its perfect record, but that position owes to its expected per-game point margin, which the computer estimates to be 4.0 points per game going forward.

The index projects KU will win 6.9 games this season with an 88.9 percent chance to become bowl eligible.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Tennessee
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Penn State
  11. Utah
  12. Oregon
  13. Kentucky
  14. NC State
  15. Wake Forest
  16. BYU
  17. TCU
  18. UCLA
  19. Kansas
  20. Kansas State
  21. Washington
  22. Syracuse
  23. Mississippi State
  24. Cincinnati
  25. LSU

