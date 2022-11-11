Skip to main content

TCU vs. Texas predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

How to watch TCU vs. Texas on the Week 11 college football schedule with updated predictions and TV/streaming info
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

TCU vs. Texas predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

Texas Longhorns college football team schedule, rankings

Week 11 college football schedule: TCU vs. Texas

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 12

Time: 6:30 p.m. Central

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: Texas comes into the game as the 7 point favorite to defeat TCU on Saturday, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Over/under: 64.5 points

Moneyline: TCU +200, Texas -300

FPI prediction: Texas has the comfortable 73.0 percent chance to defeat TCU, according to the Football Power Index computers which simulate teams' seasons 20,000 times to predict winners using previous scores and schedules.

College Football HQ Prediction: Our projections indicate that TCU will defeat Texas, 37-30, in an upset and hit the over.

What you need to know

TCU. After having kept the Frogs down in their rankings, using their slow starts as an excuse, the College Football Playoff was forced to jump this team into the No. 4 position after other higher-ranked teams lost last weekend. But a sketchy showing here, and especially a loss, and the committee would have enough to drop it again. There's concern over wide receiver Quentin Johnston and whether he'll be ready in time as he deals with an ankle injury, but quarterback Max Duggan, the nation's fourth-most efficient passer, has other weapons to throw at the Longhorns secondary, especially Derius Davis.

Texas. Now sitting at second place in the Big 12 standings, the Horns are coming off an important win on the road against a ranked Kansas State and want to get Bijan Robinson moving in the first half to hold down TCU's offensive capacity. Robinson is arguably (or not arguably) college football's premier running back talent, stacking up 1,129 yards on the ground with 12 touchdowns rushing. Texas needs to revive its second half offense, scoring just three points after halftime in each of its last two games, a factor that could play into TCU's strength this year.

How to watch and stream college football this season

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games on the 2022 schedule from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

> Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

More from College Football HQ

TCU vs. Texas odds, spread, lines: Week 11 college football picks, predictions by computer model

College football power rankings for Week 11

Week 11 college football picks against the spread

Computer predictions: Week 11 college football picks by model

College Football Playoff rankings updated: Georgia, Ohio State take the lead

Playoffology: How the contenders can make the College Football Playoff

Bowl eligibility tracker: Which teams are going bowling

College football predictions: Week 11 teams on upset alert

Score predictions for college football's top Week 11 games

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll

AP top 25 poll: Georgia re-takes No. 1 in new football rankings

College Football Playoff Rankings

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. Oregon
  7. LSU
  8. USC
  9. Alabama
  10. Clemson
  11. Ole Miss
  12. UCLA
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. North Carolina
  16. NC State
  17. Tulane
  18. Texas
  19. Kansas State
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Illinois
  22. UCF
  23. Florida State
  24. Kentucky
  25. Washington

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Alabama | Georgia | LSU | Ohio State | Michigan | Notre Dame | Tennessee | USC | Clemson | Oklahoma | Texas | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Texas Longhorns college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

TCU vs. Texas predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
sam hartman wake forest
Schedules

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Georgia Bulldogs college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Georgia vs. Mississippi State predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Clemson has been a fixture of the College Football Playoff rankings and has won two CFP national championships.
Schedules

Clemson vs. Louisville predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
college football penn state large
Schedules

Penn State vs. Maryland predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Oklahoma Sooners college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
ucf football
Schedules

UCF vs. Tulane prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Ole Miss Rebels college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Alabama vs. Ole Miss prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks