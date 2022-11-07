TCU vs. Texas picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines

Skip to main content

TCU vs. Texas odds, spread, lines: Week 11 college football picks, predictions by computer model

A pair of Lone Star State rivals square off in a huge game as TCU travels to Texas in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday.

Texas has won four of the last five overall with a 7-point loss to Oklahoma State the only loss, and the Longhorns are coming off an important win on the road against a ranked Kansas State team, moving into the No. 2 spot in the Big 12.

TCU is the last undefeated team in the Big 12 and one of four nationally yet to lose, but have played close games in the first half against conference opposition.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Texas' chance of victory: The computers are siding pretty heavily with the home team this week as the Longhorns have the 73.0 percent chance to defeat the Horned Frogs.

TCU's chance of victory: Somewhat surprisingly, the FPI is giving the undefeated Frogs just a 27.0 percent shot to stay that way this weekend.

TCU vs. Texas point spread: The oddsmakers agree with the index, as Texas comes in as the 7 point favorites to win the game, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Over/under: 64.5 points

Moneyline: TCU +220, Texas -333

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. Central on the main ABC network and streams on fuboTV (Start your free trial).

Texas predictions: The computer has kept the Longhorns in the top 10 of its 131 college football rankings most of the season, this week coming in at No. 6 overall and projected to win 8.6 games, and leads the way with a 41.9 percent chance to win the Big 12 title.

TCU predictions: FPI places the Horned Frogs second in the Big 12 title hunt with a 37.7 percent chance to win the league while projected to win 10.8 games.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia (62 1st-place votes)
  2. Ohio State (1)
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. Oregon
  7. LSU
  8. USC
  9. UCLA
  10. Alabama
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Clemson
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. North Carolina
  16. Tulane
  17. NC State
  18. Texas
  19. Liberty
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Illinois
  22. UCF
  23. Kansas State
  24. Washington
  25. Florida State

