TCU vs. West Virginia schedule, game time, how to watch, TV, streaming
TCU vs. West Virginia schedule, game time, how to watch, TV, streaming
How to watch
When: Sat., Oct. 29
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule
Odds, point spread, betting lines
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook
Line: TCU -7
TCU ATS: 5-1-1
West Virginia ATS: 4-3
Over/under: 69
Moneyline: TCU -333, WVU +220
FPI pick: TCU 67.9%
What you need to know
No. 7 TCU: College football's third ranked total offense is coming off its fourth straight victory over a top 25 ranked team and is the last undefeated club left in the Big 12. But they have been close games, too: TCU won its last three by a combined 21 points and needed to engineer comebacks in the second half of the last two to stay perfect. Still, the Horned Frogs have passed every test and pack a punch offensively with a diverse skill set on that side of the ball.
West Virginia: The addition of quarterback JT Daniels hasn't helped the Mountaineers make any headway in the conference so far, with just a 1-3 mark in Big 12 play this season. That one win was a 43-40 victory over flailing Baylor but otherwise dropped ugly decisions to Texas (18 points) and Texas Tech (38) while rushing for under 175 yards per game on average.
More from College Football HQ from TCU vs. West Virginia
TCU vs. West Virginia odds, spread, lines: Week 9 college football picks, predictions
AP top 25 poll: LSU moves into Week 9 college football rankings
College football picks, predictions against the spread
Ranking college football's undefeated teams by strength of schedule
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 9 games
ESPN computer makes picks for Week 9 college football games
Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings
Week 9 college football betting lines, point spreads for top games
College football power rankings for Week 9
How to watch college football
fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games on the 2022 schedule from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.
> Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial
College football rankings
According to AP top 25 poll
1. Georgia (31 1st-place votes)
2. Ohio State (18)
3. Tennessee (13)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson (1)
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. Oklahoma State
10. USC
T-10. Wake Forest
12. UCLA
13. Penn State
14. Utah
15. Ole Miss
16. Syracuse
17. Illinois
18. LSU
19. Kentucky
20. Cincinnati
21. North Carolina
22. Kansas State
23. Tulane
24. NC State
25. South Carolina