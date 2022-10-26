TCU vs. West Virginia schedule, game time, how to watch, TV, streaming

Week 9 college football schedule: TCU vs. West Virginia

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 29

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Line: TCU -7

TCU ATS: 5-1-1

West Virginia ATS: 4-3

Over/under: 69

Moneyline: TCU -333, WVU +220

FPI pick: TCU 67.9%

What you need to know

No. 7 TCU: College football's third ranked total offense is coming off its fourth straight victory over a top 25 ranked team and is the last undefeated club left in the Big 12. But they have been close games, too: TCU won its last three by a combined 21 points and needed to engineer comebacks in the second half of the last two to stay perfect. Still, the Horned Frogs have passed every test and pack a punch offensively with a diverse skill set on that side of the ball.

West Virginia: The addition of quarterback JT Daniels hasn't helped the Mountaineers make any headway in the conference so far, with just a 1-3 mark in Big 12 play this season. That one win was a 43-40 victory over flailing Baylor but otherwise dropped ugly decisions to Texas (18 points) and Texas Tech (38) while rushing for under 175 yards per game on average.

