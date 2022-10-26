Skip to main content

Tennessee vs. Kentucky schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 29

Time: 7 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Line: Tennessee -13

Tennessee ATS: 6-1

Kentucky ATS: 5-2

Over/under: 63.5

Moneyline: UK +370, UT -578

FPI pick: Tennessee 82.9%

What you need to know

No. 19 Kentucky: Another 10-win season is slipping away with just five games left on the schedule and matchups against Georgia and this week's tilt on Rocky Top. The Wildcats need to protect quarterback Will Levis, who should find some lanes against a Vols secondary that ranks 130th out of 131 in FBS in pass defense, as he did last season in a close game. Chris Rodriguez brings needed balance on the ground, almost to 400 yards in four games so far. Kentucky needs to hold the ball and keep UT's offense off the field as much as possible.

No. 3 Tennessee: College Football Playoff selectors are already probably very high on the Vols after they beat Alabama two weeks ago, but there are more tests to come, including this week. Big Orange is the nation's No. 1 overall offense thanks to the expert play of quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, but this back seven is definitely a work in progress and could drop this team from playoff contention if it doesn't improve here soon.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia (31 1st-place votes)
2. Ohio State (18)
3. Tennessee (13)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson (1)
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. Oklahoma State
10. USC
T-10. Wake Forest
12. UCLA
13. Penn State
14. Utah
15. Ole Miss
16. Syracuse
17. Illinois
18. LSU
19. Kentucky
20. Cincinnati
21. North Carolina
22. Kansas State
23. Tulane
24. NC State
25. South Carolina

