Tennessee vs. Kentucky schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Week 9 college football schedule: Tennessee vs. Kentucky

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 29

Time: 7 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Line: Tennessee -13

Tennessee ATS: 6-1

Kentucky ATS: 5-2

Over/under: 63.5

Moneyline: UK +370, UT -578

FPI pick: Tennessee 82.9%

What you need to know

No. 19 Kentucky: Another 10-win season is slipping away with just five games left on the schedule and matchups against Georgia and this week's tilt on Rocky Top. The Wildcats need to protect quarterback Will Levis, who should find some lanes against a Vols secondary that ranks 130th out of 131 in FBS in pass defense, as he did last season in a close game. Chris Rodriguez brings needed balance on the ground, almost to 400 yards in four games so far. Kentucky needs to hold the ball and keep UT's offense off the field as much as possible.

No. 3 Tennessee: College Football Playoff selectors are already probably very high on the Vols after they beat Alabama two weeks ago, but there are more tests to come, including this week. Big Orange is the nation's No. 1 overall offense thanks to the expert play of quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, but this back seven is definitely a work in progress and could drop this team from playoff contention if it doesn't improve here soon.

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia (31 1st-place votes)

2. Ohio State (18)

3. Tennessee (13)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson (1)

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. Oklahoma State

10. USC

T-10. Wake Forest

12. UCLA

13. Penn State

14. Utah

15. Ole Miss

16. Syracuse

17. Illinois

18. LSU

19. Kentucky

20. Cincinnati

21. North Carolina

22. Kansas State

23. Tulane

24. NC State

25. South Carolina

