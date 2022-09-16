Texas A&M vs. Miami schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

Skip to main content

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 9 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Texas A&M vs. Miami: Need to know

No. 13 Miami: Tyler Van Dyke looks good so far in Josh Gattis' "speed in space" offense, hitting on 73% of his passes, connecting with 12 receivers, and heads a unit that averages 9.0 yards per play and can spread things out. It also moves well on the ground so far, getting over 5 yards per carry each time Miami's backs touch the ball.

No. 24 Texas A&M: It looks like Jimbo Fisher made the move to insert Max Johnson in at quarterback after Haynes King's struggles the first 2 games. A&M didn't reach 200 total yards in last week's home loss to App State and King didn't surpass 100 yards throwing the ball. Johnson can open things up a bit more and can give the unit better pace, which should help open some running lanes for Devon Achane.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

