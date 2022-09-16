Texas A&M vs. Miami schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 9 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Texas A&M vs. Miami: Need to know

No. 13 Miami: Tyler Van Dyke looks good so far in Josh Gattis' "speed in space" offense, hitting on 73% of his passes, connecting with 12 receivers, and heads a unit that averages 9.0 yards per play and can spread things out. It also moves well on the ground so far, getting over 5 yards per carry each time Miami's backs touch the ball.

No. 24 Texas A&M: It looks like Jimbo Fisher made the move to insert Max Johnson in at quarterback after Haynes King's struggles the first 2 games. A&M didn't reach 200 total yards in last week's home loss to App State and King didn't surpass 100 yards throwing the ball. Johnson can open things up a bit more and can give the unit better pace, which should help open some running lanes for Devon Achane.

Texas A&M vs. Miami football preview, prediction

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson Oklahoma USC Oklahoma State Kentucky Arkansas Michigan State BYU Miami Utah Tennessee NC State Baylor Florida Wake Forest Ole Miss Texas Penn State Pittsburgh Texas A&M Oregon

