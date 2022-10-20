Texas vs. Oklahoma State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 22

Time: 2:30 p.m. Central

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

No. 20 Texas: The Longhorns played a close one against Iowa State last week, but came out with the three-point win, thanks in part to Quinn Ewers' three touchdown passes, bringing his total to nine on the season. Bijan Robinson has maintained his production this year, ranking first among all Big 12 players with 111.4 rushing yards per game and helps balance things out for this offense as the Horns try to play into conference contention.

No. 11 Oklahoma State: A three point loss to TCU in double overtime last weekend dropped the Pokes from the ranks of the undefeated, but this defense is still arguably the most physical unit in the Big 12, leading the conference with 2.83 sacks per game on average. Spencer Sanders is under 50% passing the last two games, but is a qualified rusher, too, scoring eight times with his legs and is over 300 yards total.

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Ohio State Tennessee Michigan Clemson Alabama Ole Miss TCU UCLA Oregon Oklahoma State USC Wake Forest Syracuse Utah Penn State Kansas State Illinois Kentucky Texas Cincinnati North Carolina NC State Mississippi State Tulane

