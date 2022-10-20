Skip to main content

Texas vs. Oklahoma State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

How to watch Texas vs. Oklahoma State on the Week 8 college football schedule
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Texas vs. Oklahoma State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Texas Longhorns college football team schedule, rankings

Week 8 college football schedule: Texas vs. Oklahoma State

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 22

Time: 2:30 p.m. Central

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

What you need to know

No. 20 Texas: The Longhorns played a close one against Iowa State last week, but came out with the three-point win, thanks in part to Quinn Ewers' three touchdown passes, bringing his total to nine on the season. Bijan Robinson has maintained his production this year, ranking first among all Big 12 players with 111.4 rushing yards per game and helps balance things out for this offense as the Horns try to play into conference contention.

No. 11 Oklahoma State: A three point loss to TCU in double overtime last weekend dropped the Pokes from the ranks of the undefeated, but this defense is still arguably the most physical unit in the Big 12, leading the conference with 2.83 sacks per game on average. Spencer Sanders is under 50% passing the last two games, but is a qualified rusher, too, scoring eight times with his legs and is over 300 yards total.

More from College Football HQ from Texas vs. Oklahoma State

Texas vs. Oklahoma State picks, predictions: Week 8 college football odds, spread, lines

AP top 25 poll: Vols moving up, USC and Alabama down in Week 8 rankings

College football picks: ESPN computer makes Week 8 predictions

Week 8 college football picks, predictions against the spread

Undefeated college football teams remaining this weekend

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 8

Betting lines, point spreads for college football's top Week 8 games

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Tennessee
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Alabama
  7. Ole Miss
  8. TCU
  9. UCLA
  10. Oregon
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. USC
  13. Wake Forest
  14. Syracuse
  15. Utah
  16. Penn State
  17. Kansas State
  18. Illinois
  19. Kentucky
  20. Texas
  21. Cincinnati
  22. North Carolina
  23. NC State
  24. Mississippi State
  25. Tulane

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Texas Longhorns college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Texas vs. Oklahoma State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
UCLA Bruins college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

UCLA vs. Oregon schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
LSU Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Ole Miss vs. LSU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Tennessee Volunteers college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Tennessee vs. UT Martin schedule, game time, how to watch, TV, streaming

By James Parks
clemson football will shipley
Schedules

Clemson vs. Syracuse schedule, game time, how to watch, TV, streaming

By James Parks
South Carolina Gamecocks college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Kansas State Wildcats college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Kansas State vs. TCU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
ohio state football treveyon henderson
Schedules

Ohio State vs. Iowa schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks