USC vs. Notre Dame pick, prediction, game time, stream: Week 13 college football schedule

USC vs. Notre Dame picks, game time

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 26

Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern, 4:30 p.m. Pacific

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV

Odds, point spread, lines

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: USC comes into the game as 4.5 point favorites over Notre Dame, a 1-point drop since the open, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 63 points

Moneyline: Notre Dame +155 | USC -200

Bet on USC vs. Notre Dame at SI Sportsbook

USC vs. Notre Dame picks, predictions

Where Notre Dame is right now: Recovering brilliantly from that sluggish start to Marcus Freeman's tenure, winning five straight games, including statement victories over both ACC title game teams, UNC and Clemson, and scoring 35 points in five straight for the first time in Irish history. Moreover, the program as a whole has won 19 straight games in the month of November dating back to the 2017 season.

Where USC is right now: On the precipice of making the College Football Playoff in Lincoln Riley's debut season. Sitting at No. 6 in the CFP rankings, it can get in with a likely loss by LSU to Georgia in the SEC title game, and when either Ohio State or Michigan lose head-to-head. And, of course, provided the Trojans can win the Pac-12 Championship Game, in which they clinched a berth after beating UCLA. They have the offense to do it behind Heisman-worthy quarterback Caleb Williams and a bevy of elite skill threats, but can USC's defense, the nation's fourth-worst in yards allowed, hold up until then?

FPI prediction: USC has the 65.5 percent chance to win the game outright, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that picks winners by simulating teams' seasons 20,000 times. Notre Dame has a 34.5 percent shot to upset the Trojans, according to the index.

College Football HQ prediction: Notre Dame has enough power on the ground to burn clock and extend drives to keep the game close all night, plus a defense that, while it'll let enough go by, will hold up more often than not. ND is 6-0 when it runs for 200 yards, but Williams is too efficient right now, working behind a solid line and aided by a backfield that, even without Travis Dye, is plus 5 yards per carry.

The pick: Our projections indicate that USC will defeat Notre Dame, 34 to 31, hit the over, but fail to cover the spread. Notre Dame +4.5

According to CFP Selection Committee

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU LSU USC Alabama Clemson Oregon Tennessee Penn State Kansas State Washington Utah Notre Dame Florida State North Carolina UCLA Tulane Ole Miss Oregon State UCF Texas Cincinnati Louisville

