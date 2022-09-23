USC vs. Oregon State schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

Skip to main content

USC vs. Oregon State football game schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

How to watch USC and Oregon State out of the Pac-12 on the Week 4 college football schedule on Saturday
USC vs. Oregon State schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info, game time

USC Trojans college football team

Week 4 college football schedule: USC vs. Oregon State

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 24

Time: 9:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: Pac-12 Network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

USC: The offense hasn't looked this good this early since the Pete Carroll days when the Trojans were playing for national championships. Southern Cal is 7th nationally with 50.7 points per game and 11th in college football with 520.0 yards per game. Caleb Williams is a 75% passer with 8 TDs and no picks through 3 games, dealing to Jordan Addison (295 yards, 5 TDs off 18 catches), and aided by a star backfield over 600 yards already and good for almost 6 ypc with 9 scores. USC's defense has 10 takeaways through 3 games, the most since 2004.

Oregon State: The Beavers are 3-0 for the first time since 2014 and have a chance to start 4-0 for the first time in a decade. Chance Nolan leads an offense responsible for 45.7 points per game and is playing behind solid front protection responsible for just 2 sacks on the year. Nolan is a 63% passer with 7 TDs and 2 turnovers and already has 6 pass catchers over 18 ypc and a backfield good for 5 yards per attempt.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Kentucky
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Arkansas
  11. Tennessee
  12. NC State
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. Oregon
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Baylor
  18. Washington
  19. BYU
  20. Florida
  21. Wake Forest
  22. Texas
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Miami

USC Trojans college football team
