USC vs. Oregon State schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

USC vs. Oregon State football game schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time
How to watch
When: Sat., Sept. 24
Time: 9:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: Pac-12 Network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
What you need to know
USC: The offense hasn't looked this good this early since the Pete Carroll days when the Trojans were playing for national championships. Southern Cal is 7th nationally with 50.7 points per game and 11th in college football with 520.0 yards per game. Caleb Williams is a 75% passer with 8 TDs and no picks through 3 games, dealing to Jordan Addison (295 yards, 5 TDs off 18 catches), and aided by a star backfield over 600 yards already and good for almost 6 ypc with 9 scores. USC's defense has 10 takeaways through 3 games, the most since 2004.
Oregon State: The Beavers are 3-0 for the first time since 2014 and have a chance to start 4-0 for the first time in a decade. Chance Nolan leads an offense responsible for 45.7 points per game and is playing behind solid front protection responsible for just 2 sacks on the year. Nolan is a 63% passer with 7 TDs and 2 turnovers and already has 6 pass catchers over 18 ypc and a backfield good for 5 yards per attempt.
