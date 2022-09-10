USC vs. Stanford football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Skip to main content

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 10

Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

USC: Another early look at the Trojans' expected 1-2 punch on offense with Caleb Williams and Jordan Addison coming off a solid debut where they connected for 2 TDs against Rice. And another glance at USC's defense, a much maligned unit in the preseason, but which showed off with three pick-sixes in the opener and looking much more aggressive.

Stanford: The Cardinal may not have the skill pieces to tangle with Southern Cal's, but quarterback Tanner McKee looked demonstrably better in this season's opener, and he's aided by a capable back in E.J. Smith, son of Emmitt, who carried for a score while surpassing 100 yards on the ground.

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Baylor
  10. USC
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Florida
  13. Utah
  14. Michigan State
  15. Miami
  16. Arkansas
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. NC State
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Kentucky
  21. BYU
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Wake Forest
  24. Tennessee
  25. Houston

