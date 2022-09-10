USC vs. Stanford football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 10

Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

USC: Another early look at the Trojans' expected 1-2 punch on offense with Caleb Williams and Jordan Addison coming off a solid debut where they connected for 2 TDs against Rice. And another glance at USC's defense, a much maligned unit in the preseason, but which showed off with three pick-sixes in the opener and looking much more aggressive.

Stanford: The Cardinal may not have the skill pieces to tangle with Southern Cal's, but quarterback Tanner McKee looked demonstrably better in this season's opener, and he's aided by a capable back in E.J. Smith, son of Emmitt, who carried for a score while surpassing 100 yards on the ground.

According to AP top 25 poll

