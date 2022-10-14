Skip to main content

USC vs. Utah schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 15

Time: 6 p.m. MT, 5 p.m. PT

TV: Fox network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

No. 7 USC: Perfect through six games for the first time since Pete Carroll's 2006 team, the Trojans have the offense to take them wherever they want to go. Caleb Williams has been every bit of what the team has hoped, almost to 1,600 yards passing with 14 TDs and 1 pick, aided by a gifted receiving corps led by Jordan Addison (479 yards, 6 TD) and a solid backfield combo that's over 1,100 yards total, led by Travis Dye, who has 6 of the team's 14 rushing scores. Defensively, the unit has been up and down, racking up 15 takeaways, but playing things a little closer since the Pac-12 schedule opened up.

No. 20 Utah: Its back against the wall suddenly, the defending conference champions are already at two losses after dropping the opener at Florida and falling by 10 last week at UCLA. As a group, the Utes rank in the top 25 nationally running at over 200 yards per game, are over 5 yards per carry, and have scored 15 times on the ground. And if there's something USC really does struggle with right now, it's stopping the run, ranking just 82nd against the rush, surrendering 10 touchdowns by backs, and allowing over 4.5 ypc.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Alabama
4. Clemson
5. Michigan
6. Tennessee
7. USC
8. Oklahoma State
9. Ole Miss
10. Penn State
11. UCLA
12. Oregon
13. TCU
14. Wake Forest
15. NC State
16. Mississippi State
17. Kansas State
18. Syracuse
19. Kansas
20. Utah
21. Cincinnati
T-22. Kentucky
T-22. Texas
24. Illinois
25. James Madison

