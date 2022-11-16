Utah vs. Oregon prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

Utah vs. Oregon predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 19

Time: 7:30 p.m. Pacific

TV: ESPN network

Point spread, betting lines, predictions

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: Oregon comes into the game as narrow 3 point favorites, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 63 points

Moneyline: Utah +135, Oregon -160

Where Utah is right now: Last season, the Utes knocked off Oregon twice en route to a Pac-12 championship, including in the title game. This season, they can use a win over the Ducks to get back into contention again. Utah has won four straight and scored over 40 points in three of those games, posting nearly 40 points per game and playing physical football on both lines, especially against the run on defense.

Where Oregon is right now: Probably out of College Football Playoff contention after a costly loss at home to Washington. That ended a streak of eight straight wins in which the Ducks had scored over 40 points each time, but this team is still in the mix for the conference title behind a productive offense going for almost 530 yards per game and nearly 240 on the ground.

FPI prediction: The computers project a close game, but with Utah coming in the slight favorite, at 51.8 percent odds to win the game outright, according to the Football Power Index prediction model that forecasts winners by simulating teams' seasons 20,000 times using past scores.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Oregon will defeat Utah, 31-27, and cover the spread.

