Skip to main content

Baylor vs. BYU odds, spread, lines: Week 2 college football picks, predictions by computer model

Baylor vs. BYU picks, predictions by College Football Power Index

A major non-conference matchup is set to kick off in Week 2 as Big 12 favorite Baylor goes on the road to BYU on Saturday night.

The game will be a major test for both teams: for Baylor, a chance to boost its College Football Playoff resume with a road win against a ranked opponent; and for BYU, a chance to show it belongs on the same field as a Big 12 team before it joins that conference next season.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see what the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects for the game.

Baylor vs. BYU odds, spread, lines, predictions

Week 2 college football schedule: Baylor vs. BYU

Week 2 college football schedule: Baylor vs. BYU

Football Power Index is siding with Baylor by a narrow margin, as the visitors have a  57.6 percent chance to defeat the Cougars.

BYU has a 42.4 percent shot to beat the Bears at home.

But the oddsmakers are thinking differently, naming BYU as 3.5 point favorites, according to SI Sportsbook, which set an over/under mark of 53.5 points for the game.

FPI named Baylor as the No. 8 team in its latest college football rankings, projected to win 8.8 games this season with a 24.2 percent shot to repeat as Big 12 champions.

BYU checked in at No. 28 in the computer rankings, projected to win 8.5 games this season and is an estimated 9.6 points better on average than the teams on its schedule.

AP top 25 voters moved Baylor up 1 spot in the new Week 2 poll, to the No. 9 spot, while BYU jumped 4 spots to No. 21 overall.

College Football Power Index

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Baylor
  10. USC
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Florida
  13. Utah
  14. Michigan State
  15. Miami
  16. Arkansas
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. NC State
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Kentucky
  21. BYU
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Wake Forest
  24. Tennessee
  25. Houston

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

baylor football big 12 rankings
News

Baylor vs. BYU odds, spread, lines: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
College football top 25 team USC Trojans
News

USC vs. Stanford odds, spread, lines: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
How far can LSU go in the Top 25 college football rankings this season?
News

LSU vs. Southern odds, spread, lines: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
College football powerhouse Florida Gators
News

Florida vs. Kentucky odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, prediction

By James Parks
oklahoma sooners college football large
News

Oklahoma vs. Kent State odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
a.t. perry wake forest football
News

Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt odds, spread, lines: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
spencer petras iowa
News

Iowa vs. Iowa State odds, spread, lines: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks
clayton tune houston
News

Houston vs. Texas Tech odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

By James Parks