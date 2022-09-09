BYU's top 2 wide receivers ruled out vs. Baylor with injuries: report

BYU is down 2 key offensive pieces for the Baylor game

No. 21 BYU is set to kick off a vital Week 2 game against No. 9 Baylor on Saturday, but it will do so without two of its top wide receivers, a report claims.

Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney are considered game-time decisions ahead of the game, according to ESPN.

Nacua and Romney are the two most productive returning wide receivers on the BYU roster.

Nacua sustained an ankle injury in the Cougars' season-opening 50-21 victory over South Florida last weekend.

He had 98 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in the game despite touching the football just four times.

Romney did not appear in BYU's opener with an undisclosed injury that appears to have sidelined him for several weeks now.

BYU will lose a lot of production

Not having either player in the game is a serious blow to BYU's offense as it prepares to line up against one of college football's premier defenses.

Put together, Romney and Nacua combined for almost 1,400 yards of total offense and nine touchdowns for the Cougars a year ago.

That's good for about 40 percent of the team's total receiving production and roughly one-third of the team's receiving touchdowns.

Where BYU goes now

With these two out, BYU will turn to freshman wide receiver Chase Roberts to carry much of the load. Roberts caught three passes for 41 yards in his first career game last weekend.

Tight ends Isaac Red and Dallin Holker both had 5 catches for 62 yards against USF.

But this will be an important moment for BYU to develop its rushing attack. Christopher Brooks, a transfer from Cal, rushed for 135 yards and one touchdown in his first appearance for the Cougars.

It's a good first step as BYU looks to find a replacement for Tyler Allgeier, who departed for the NFL this offseason, and who scored 43 percent of the team's touchdowns a year ago.

