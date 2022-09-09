Baylor vs. BYU football schedule, how to watch, TV info, streaming

Baylor vs. BYU football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info
How to watch
When: Sat., Sept. 10
Time: 10:15 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
What you need to know
Baylor: Blake Shapen didn't need to do much in the opener against Albany, going 17 of 20 for 214 yards and 2 scores while the Bears ground out 259 yards rushing for a 6.3 ypc average in the 59-point victory. Shapen steps up behind a stout offensive line and aided by that backfield against a physical BYU front that will be playing with a major home field edge.
BYU: Good returns early for the Cougars as lead back Christopher Brooks went for 135 yards and a score in his first game after transferring in. BYU lost Tyler Allgeier to the NFL Draft after he accounted for 43% of the team's touchdowns a year ago. BYU's backs went off for 312 yards and 8.4 yards per attempt in the first game.
College football rankings
According to AP top 25 poll
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Clemson
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- Notre Dame
- Baylor
- USC
- Oklahoma State
- Florida
- Utah
- Michigan State
- Miami
- Arkansas
- Pittsburgh
- NC State
- Wisconsin
- Kentucky
- BYU
- Ole Miss
- Wake Forest
- Tennessee
- Houston