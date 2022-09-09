Baylor vs. BYU football schedule, how to watch, TV info, streaming

Week 2 college football schedule: BYU vs. Baylor

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 10

Time: 10:15 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Baylor: Blake Shapen didn't need to do much in the opener against Albany, going 17 of 20 for 214 yards and 2 scores while the Bears ground out 259 yards rushing for a 6.3 ypc average in the 59-point victory. Shapen steps up behind a stout offensive line and aided by that backfield against a physical BYU front that will be playing with a major home field edge.

BYU: Good returns early for the Cougars as lead back Christopher Brooks went for 135 yards and a score in his first game after transferring in. BYU lost Tyler Allgeier to the NFL Draft after he accounted for 43% of the team's touchdowns a year ago. BYU's backs went off for 312 yards and 8.4 yards per attempt in the first game.

According to AP top 25 poll

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Michigan Clemson Texas A&M Oklahoma Notre Dame Baylor USC Oklahoma State Florida Utah Michigan State Miami Arkansas Pittsburgh NC State Wisconsin Kentucky BYU Ole Miss Wake Forest Tennessee Houston

