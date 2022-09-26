Skip to main content

BYU vs. Utah State odds, spread, lines: Week 5 college football picks, predictions by computer model

Expert picks, predictions for BYU vs. Utah State on the Week 5 college football schedule
BYU looks to stay in the national picture at home against a reeling Utah State that's failed to capitalize off its success from last season in college football's Week 5 action on Saturday.

BYU defeated Wyoming by two scores last weekend, itself off the loss on the road to Oregon and sitting at 3-1 on the year. Utah State defeated UConn in the season opener, but has dropped 3 straight since.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

BYU vs. Utah State odds, spread, predictions

Week 5 college football picks: BYU vs. Utah State

Don't lose too much sleep over this one, BYU fans: the index projects the Cougars have the heavy 95.2 percent chance to defeat the Aggies.

By contrast, Utah State has the slim 4.8 percent shot to upset BYU.

Oddsmakers are also siding with the home team by a comfortable margin, as BYU enters the game as 24.5 point favorites, according to the line set by SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 61 points.

The computer named BYU the No. 36 team nationally in its latest 131 college football rankings, a drop of 1 spot despite the team's victory last weekend.

BYU is projected to win 8.6 games on the season, according to the index, which predicts the team will finish 7.3 points better on average than its opponents each week.

AP top 25 voters kept BYU in the No. 19 spot, no change from last week.

Utah State moved down 3 spots in the computer's rankings to No. 120 nationally and is projected to be 14.6 points worse than the teams on its schedule, according to the index.

College Football Power Index

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. 

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Kentucky
  8. Tennessee
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. NC State
  11. Penn State
  12. Utah
  13. Oregon
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. Baylor
  17. Texas A&M
  18. Oklahoma
  19. BYU
  20. Arkansas
  21. Minnesota
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Florida State
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Kansas State

